September 23, 2020, 01:16:40 AM
BBC finally starting to think logically ref Covid-19
September 21, 2020, 08:10:53 AM

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649

For me its the right narrative to go with, Ive been saying it for a while. Its about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.
September 21, 2020, 08:16:24 AM
September 21, 2020, 09:07:19 AM
Completely agree
September 21, 2020, 09:39:37 AM
Fuck the cunts.
September 21, 2020, 03:20:41 PM
September 21, 2020, 07:17:32 PM
Quote from: Priv on September 21, 2020, 08:10:53 AM

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649

For me its the right narrative to go with, Ive been saying it for a while. Its about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.


Closing pubs is not one of those  klins
Yesterday at 07:36:32 AM
Pubs are fine as long as they have a beer garden/outside tables area where you can socially distance .
The scruffy Shite 60 year old shitholes should be knocked down .
And...any modern pub that sells bitter.
"Pint of bitter love "..stupid old cunts
Yesterday at 08:07:43 AM
The BBC adopt the same narrative as the government. If they have changed angle its because someone upstairs has been directed to
Yesterday at 08:17:44 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on September 21, 2020, 07:17:32 PM
Quote from: Priv on September 21, 2020, 08:10:53 AM

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649

For me its the right narrative to go with, Ive been saying it for a while. Its about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.


Closing pubs is not one of those  klins

Bang on. Johnson needs to look the lot of us in the eye and say this is here until a jab next year.
Yesterday at 08:27:53 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:17:44 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on September 21, 2020, 07:17:32 PM
Quote from: Priv on September 21, 2020, 08:10:53 AM

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649

For me its the right narrative to go with, Ive been saying it for a while. Its about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.


Closing pubs is not one of those  klins

Bang on. Johnson needs to look the lot of us in the eye and say this is here until a jab next year.

Yeah because for 200 years we've been trying and failing to produce and effective vaccine for the flu virus but we'll roll out a Covid 19 one in 18 months.

If you believe that shit you're mentally retarded.
Yesterday at 08:36:42 AM
The 7 day average number of patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus is 233

We have 150,000 hospital beds.
We have 2500 ventilator beds (58 of which are occupied)

Lockdown


No Lockdowns


It couldn't be more clear if it was drawn in crayon for you.

Yesterday at 09:28:37 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:36:32 AM
Pubs are fine as long as they have a beer garden/outside tables area where you can socially distance .
The scruffy Shite 60 year old shitholes should be knocked down .
And...any modern pub that sells bitter.
"Pint of bitter love "..stupid old cunts

More of a fizzy lager boy are you?

Maybe that'll change as your palate develops

 :wanker:
Yesterday at 10:26:05 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:28:37 AM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:36:32 AM
Pubs are fine as long as they have a beer garden/outside tables area where you can socially distance .
The scruffy Shite 60 year old shitholes should be knocked down .
And...any modern pub that sells bitter.
"Pint of bitter love "..stupid old cunts

More of a fizzy lager boy are you?

Maybe that'll change as your palate develops

 :wanker:

As opposed to a warm brown drink with the consistency of someone else's spit?  mick
Yesterday at 11:41:16 AM
Stfu Minge you lager loving lesbian.
Yesterday at 12:30:02 PM
And I bet you ask for one of them 5lb bubble looking shite glasses  :alf:

My nana used to like a bottle of stout, for donkeys years she had a bottle every night ,
I gave her a bottle of pils , she never drank stout again  :nige:
Yesterday at 12:53:29 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:30:02 PM

I gave her a bottle of pills , she never drank stout again  :nige:

 mick
Yesterday at 12:54:01 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:30:02 PM
And I bet you ask for one of them 5lb bubble looking shite glasses  :alf:

My nana used to like a bottle of stout, for donkeys years she had a bottle every night ,
I gave her a bottle of pils , she never drank stout again  :nige:

Bit harsh bumping your Nanna off with some dodgy pills just because you didnt like that she had better taste in beer than you. Better hope that copper not still getting his hooly tip offs from here.
Yesterday at 07:22:16 PM
Why do they never mention Sweden???????
Yesterday at 07:31:00 PM
AAH Common sense..

What took you so long to show up..

https://twitter.com/i/status/1308413298111643652
Yesterday at 07:32:12 PM
What's a Sweden?  :pd:
Today at 12:40:13 AM
Deaths Registered in England for Month of April over the last six years

2015 42,286 (2,451 in North East)
2016 43,755 (2,460 NE)
2017 36,422 (2,044 NE)
2018 43,478 (2,355 NE)
2019 41,167 (2,260 NE)
2020 83,504 (4,352 NE)

Deaths are registered by Local Authorities, these are not Government figures although they are available here https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/monthlyfiguresondeathsregisteredbyareaofusualresidence
