Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 4 161





Posts: 4 161

Re: BBC finally starting to think logically ref Covid-19 « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:53 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:17:44 AM Quote from: Snoozy on September 21, 2020, 07:17:32 PM Quote from: Priv on September 21, 2020, 08:10:53 AM

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649



For me its the right narrative to go with, Ive been saying it for a while. Its about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?For me its the right narrative to go with, Ive been saying it for a while. Its about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.





Closing pubs is not one of those

Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.Closing pubs is not one of those

Bang on. Johnson needs to look the lot of us in the eye and say this is here until a jab next year.

Bang on. Johnson needs to look the lot of us in the eye and say this is here until a jab next year.

Yeah because for 200 years we've been trying and failing to produce and effective vaccine for the flu virus but we'll roll out a Covid 19 one in 18 months.



If you believe that shit you're mentally retarded.

Yeah because for 200 years we've been trying and failing to produce and effective vaccine for the flu virus but we'll roll out a Covid 19 one in 18 months.If you believe that shit you're mentally retarded.