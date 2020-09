Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 419





Posts: 1 419 BBC finally starting to think logically ref Covid-19 « on: Yesterday at 08:10:53 AM »

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649



For me itís the right narrative to go with, Iíve been saying it for a while. Itís about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media. Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?For me itís the right narrative to go with, Iíve been saying it for a while. Itís about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:24 AM by Priv » Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 302





Posts: 302 Re: BBC finally starting to think logically ref Covid-19 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:17:32 PM » Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 08:10:53 AM

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649



For me itís the right narrative to go with, Iíve been saying it for a while. Itís about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?For me itís the right narrative to go with, Iíve been saying it for a while. Itís about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.

Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.





Closing pubs is not one of those Spot on. We have to move on and stop living in fear but at the same time take personal common sense precautions.Closing pubs is not one of those Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 651



Superstar





Posts: 9 651Superstar Re: BBC finally starting to think logically ref Covid-19 « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:36:32 AM » Pubs are fine as long as they have a beer garden/outside tables area where you can socially distance .

The scruffy Shite 60 year old shitholes should be knocked down .

And...any modern pub that sells bitter.

"Pint of bitter love "..stupid old cunts Logged