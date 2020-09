Priv

« on: Today at 08:10:53 AM »

Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54228649



Covid: Is it time we learnt to live with the virus?

For me itís the right narrative to go with, Iíve been saying it for a while. Itís about time a media outlet recognised this option instead of the mass panic in the mainstream media or the conspiracy tripe in the alt media.