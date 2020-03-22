Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 22, 2020
Topic: On the verge of another full lockdown
RedSteel
Yesterday at 07:03:33 AM
You get the feeling it's coming  and we are slowly getting it shoehorned in.
tunstall
Yesterday at 07:17:30 AM
Best go get me hair cut this week then
calamity
Yesterday at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.
Minge
Yesterday at 07:33:07 AM
Nationwide will not happen again,  they would rather let the older die than get into more debt.
Big city tight restrictions deffinetly will happen
tunstall
Yesterday at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.



It's only a hair cut mate, calm down
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 01:00:14 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.



It's only a hair cut mate, calm down

 
Johnny Thunder
Yesterday at 01:02:14 PM
I hope we start clapping again because that was dead good.
Uncle Marbles

Yesterday at 01:21:02 PM
Fucking bog rolls and pasta will be flying off the shelves right now   
Bob_Ender
Yesterday at 02:41:18 PM
All will be revealed tomorrow,emergency COBRA meeting in morning.Think we know what's coming next.Panic buyings already started,hardly a loo roll to be had according to the Mail.
calamity
Yesterday at 03:06:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.



It's only a hair cut mate, calm down

That's why it's idiotic, you baldy* bastard


*no idea if you are or not 
tunstall
Yesterday at 03:11:34 PM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 02:41:18 PM
All will be revealed tomorrow,emergency COBRA meeting in morning.Think we know what's coming next.Panic buyings already started,hardly a loo roll to be had according to the Mail.


Doesn't bother me

Stopped wiping my arse ages ago
Micksgrill
Yesterday at 03:20:18 PM
Hopefully this time the authorities will hit the fuckers hard who flout the rules. Everyone had the chance to comply, many did, but others took the piss. So now heavy fines will be imposed, hopefully on those bars who dont follow.  Youngsters think it doesn't affect t them, well it does when they start losing their jobs
TerryCochranesSocks
Yesterday at 04:19:03 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.



It's only a hair cut mate, calm down

PoliteDwarf
Yesterday at 04:49:59 PM
The solution to no bog roll:

CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 04:52:05 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 04:49:59 PM
The solution to no bog roll:



Please don't give BUMCAT any more ideas.

Those poor poor cats.

 rava
PoliteDwarf
Yesterday at 04:53:34 PM
Who do you think I got the picture off?  :pd:
RedSteel
Yesterday at 04:55:38 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 03:06:59 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.



It's only a hair cut mate, calm down

That's why it's idiotic, you baldy* bastard


*no idea if you are or not 

Tunstall has hair like Hansen, the MmmBop years
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 05:46:43 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 04:53:34 PM
Who do you think I got the picture off?  :pd:

 klins
maggiethatcherrulesok
Today at 10:36:48 AM
Honestly think it will be the straw that breaks the camels back.

I know its been done to death but we need to have a full shielding policy in place for those at risk and everyone else just gets on with it now.

The majority of the office I work in have returned.  Massive effort to get 700 people back.   Only those with health issues and those who need to use tubes/train cant return.

If its decided they all need to work from home again, I really feel some of the projects are going to get cancelled.   Many of the clients are already playing games.   On a side note.   Theres 15 lads on of my WhatsApp groups.   Most have completed at least 8 years of further education.    13 are out of work.  Some of them since March.   There was 14 out of work until last week when one got a start for amazon deliveries. (Other others have got knocked back for there and Waitrose).

On a personal level.   Working from home has been a massive positive financially so far.   Im about £600/week better off working from home.   But I just want to go back to work now.   I want all my mates working and the big companies spending money and having confidence in the economy.  Another lockdown and I just cant see how we recover.
boro_boro_boro
Today at 11:16:59 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:52:05 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 04:49:59 PM
The solution to no bog roll:



Please don't give BUMCAT any more ideas.

Those poor poor cats.

 rava

Obviously never had a cat lick your hand before..... rough doesnt even cover it


Id rather use sandpaper
Bobupanddown
Today at 11:20:44 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:36:48 AM
On a personal level.   Working from home has been a massive positive financially so far.   Im about £600/week better off working from home. 

Got a long haul fight commute? Or are you eating out at The Dorchester every evening?
