Honestly think it will be the straw that breaks the camels back.



I know its been done to death but we need to have a full shielding policy in place for those at risk and everyone else just gets on with it now.



The majority of the office I work in have returned. Massive effort to get 700 people back. Only those with health issues and those who need to use tubes/train cant return.



If its decided they all need to work from home again, I really feel some of the projects are going to get cancelled. Many of the clients are already playing games. On a side note. Theres 15 lads on of my WhatsApp groups. Most have completed at least 8 years of further education. 13 are out of work. Some of them since March. There was 14 out of work until last week when one got a start for amazon deliveries. (Other others have got knocked back for there and Waitrose).



On a personal level. Working from home has been a massive positive financially so far. Im about £600/week better off working from home. But I just want to go back to work now. I want all my mates working and the big companies spending money and having confidence in the economy. Another lockdown and I just cant see how we recover.