Author Topic: On the verge of another full lockdown  (Read 164 times)
You get the feeling it's coming  and we are slowly getting it shoehorned in.
 rava

Best go get me hair cut this week then
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.
Nationwide will not happen again,  they would rather let the older die than get into more debt.
Big city tight restrictions deffinetly will happen
It's only a hair cut mate, calm down
I hope we start clapping again because that was dead good.
