September 21, 2020, 01:14:37 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
On the verge of another full lockdown
Author
Topic: On the verge of another full lockdown
RedSteel
On the verge of another full lockdown
«
on:
Today
at 07:03:33 AM
You get the feeling it's coming and we are slowly getting it shoehorned in.
tunstall
Re: On the verge of another full lockdown
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:17:30 AM
Best go get me hair cut this week then
calamity
Re: On the verge of another full lockdown
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.
Minge
Re: On the verge of another full lockdown
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:33:07 AM
Nationwide will not happen again, they would rather let the older die than get into more debt.
Big city tight restrictions deffinetly will happen
tunstall
Re: On the verge of another full lockdown
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.
It's only a hair cut mate, calm down
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: On the verge of another full lockdown
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:00:14 PM
Quote from: tunstall on
Today
at 08:14:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 07:21:50 AM
Idiotic. Nothing more needs to be said.
It's only a hair cut mate, calm down
Johnny Thunder
Re: On the verge of another full lockdown
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:02:14 PM
I hope we start clapping again because that was dead good.
Login with username, password and session length
