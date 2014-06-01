Welcome,
September 21, 2020, 01:49:00 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Its not big and its not clever
Author
Topic: Its not big and its not clever (Read 29 times)
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 282
Once in every lifetime
Its not big and its not clever
«
on:
Today
at 12:11:44 AM »
Going out on the puss at 12pm at getting home at this time.
Fucking dogs want walking nall.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 917
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Its not big and its not clever
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:20:27 AM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 572
Re: Its not big and its not clever
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:35:25 AM »
Going out at 12 pm,I went out in 1976,still haven't been home,don't ask where the feckin dogs are,now....thats wot ya call a sesh, (fido,chewing a bone on his lead, not happy emoji) .
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
