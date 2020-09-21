Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 21, 2020, 07:09:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: If in doubt blame Rifes  (Read 286 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 845


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt :ponce: it's reasons like this why I torture them
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 133


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 PM »
So Fred West pretends to represent fans while accepting club back handers.

Lefties only know how to be bent(as in corrupt, for clarity) fuckers.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 902

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:32:28 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt :ponce: it's reasons like this why I torture them

 charles
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 058


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt :ponce: it's reasons like this why I torture them
I SEE THE FUCKING ARSE LICKER BLOCK 21 GOT INVOLVED
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 902

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:47:36 PM »
Roofies response on that thread, in big fuck off text I DID NOT SUGGEST ANYTHING 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 317


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 PM »
They dont like it up them........
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 478


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt :ponce: it's reasons like this why I torture them

Have you been phoning me about a car crash I didn't have this past week Mr Riflekarashi?  mcl
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 716


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:25:41 PM »
Bad dad & westy think they are so secure .........but forget the weekend when they were skint & accepted loads of new  accounts when fred was saying how skint he was .......loads of names no doubt buried in their system
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 845


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:25:41 PM
Bad dad & westy think they are so secure .........but forget the weekend when they were skint & accepted loads of new  accounts when fred was saying how skint he was .......loads of names no doubt buried in their system


Bad dad is an idiot mate, one thing I have being in the army at times is a lot of time on my hands, I create accounts daily, not all accepted but maybe 4/10 are :ponce:
Logged
coluka

Offline Offline

Posts: 4


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:29:09 PM »
Rifle, cunts are generally useful, but in your case they are a waste of dripping. If you think you are special and create mayhem, then you are a bigger clown than Billy Smarts could ever employ.  You are full of more bluster than Boris Johnson. Most on this site are actually ok, you are the oddball tbf. Haave 3 sids oh and yesi have more accounts than lids. See you in the bar mate, guessed who i am yet  :alf: :alf: :alf:  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce: 

You have won twat of this board though, something that others will struggle to achieve mwah xxxx
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 570


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:02:36 AM »
I'm not a gambling man but......I'm gonna put 2 zillion squid on this not being the real Coluka,and my reasoning.....easy,Coluka can spell,and........Westy wouldn't allow him to use profanities.I rest my case.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 916


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:57:48 AM »
Yes I bet that as well.




 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 845


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:07:32 AM »
Quote from: coluka on Yesterday at 11:29:09 PM
Rifle, cunts are generally useful, but in your case they are a waste of dripping. If you think you are special and create mayhem, then you are a bigger clown than Billy Smarts could ever employ.  You are full of more bluster than Boris Johnson. Most on this site are actually ok, you are the oddball tbf. Haave 3 sids oh and yesi have more accounts than lids. See you in the bar mate, guessed who i am yet  :alf: :alf: :alf:  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce: 

You have won twat of this board though, something that others will struggle to achieve mwah xxxx

Matty strikes again
Logged
LeeTublin
***
Online Online

Posts: 112


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:26:25 AM »
What a wet drip Erimus74 is.  souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 