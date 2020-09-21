RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 844





Posts: 844 If in doubt blame Rifes « on: Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM » https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/



Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt it's reasons like this why I torture them Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cuntit's reasons like this why I torture them Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 059





Posts: 11 059 Re: If in doubt blame Rifes « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/



Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt it's reasons like this why I torture them

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cuntit's reasons like this why I torture them I SEE THE FUCKING ARSE LICKER BLOCK 21 GOT INVOLVED Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 901



UTB





Posts: 9 901UTB Re: If in doubt blame Rifes « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:47:36 PM » Roofies response on that thread, in big fuck off text I DID NOT SUGGEST ANYTHING Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 478





Posts: 2 478 Re: If in doubt blame Rifes « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 07:35:02 PM https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/



Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt it's reasons like this why I torture them

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cuntit's reasons like this why I torture them

Have you been phoning me about a car crash I didn't have this past week Mr Riflekarashi? Have you been phoning me about a car crash I didn't have this past week Mr Riflekarashi? Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 716





Posts: 716 Re: If in doubt blame Rifes « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:25:41 PM » Bad dad & westy think they are so secure .........but forget the weekend when they were skint & accepted loads of new accounts when fred was saying how skint he was .......loads of names no doubt buried in their system Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 844





Posts: 844 Re: If in doubt blame Rifes « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:25:41 PM Bad dad & westy think they are so secure .........but forget the weekend when they were skint & accepted loads of new accounts when fred was saying how skint he was .......loads of names no doubt buried in their system





Bad dad is an idiot mate, one thing I have being in the army at times is a lot of time on my hands, I create accounts daily, not all accepted but maybe 4/10 are Bad dad is an idiot mate, one thing I have being in the army at times is a lot of time on my hands, I create accounts daily, not all accepted but maybe 4/10 are Logged