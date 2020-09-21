Welcome,
September 21, 2020, 12:17:36 AM
If in doubt blame Rifes
Topic: If in doubt blame Rifes (Read 225 times)
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 844
If in doubt blame Rifes
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:35:02 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/
Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt
it's reasons like this why I torture them
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 133
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:40 PM »
So Fred West pretends to represent fans while accepting club back handers.
Lefties only know how to be bent(as in corrupt, for clarity) fuckers.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 901
UTB
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:28 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 07:35:02 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/
Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt
it's reasons like this why I torture them
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 059
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 07:35:02 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/
Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt
it's reasons like this why I torture them
I SEE THE FUCKING ARSE LICKER BLOCK 21 GOT INVOLVED
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 901
UTB
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:47:36 PM »
Roofies response on that thread, in big fuck off text I DID NOT SUGGEST ANYTHING
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 317
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:07 PM »
They dont like it up them........
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 478
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:09 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 07:35:02 PM
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/
Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt
it's reasons like this why I torture them
Have you been phoning me about a car crash I didn't have this past week Mr Riflekarashi?
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 716
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:41 PM »
Bad dad & westy think they are so secure .........but forget the weekend when they were skint & accepted loads of new accounts when fred was saying how skint he was .......loads of names no doubt buried in their system
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 844
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:54 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 09:25:41 PM
Bad dad & westy think they are so secure .........but forget the weekend when they were skint & accepted loads of new accounts when fred was saying how skint he was .......loads of names no doubt buried in their system
Bad dad is an idiot mate, one thing I have being in the army at times is a lot of time on my hands, I create accounts daily, not all accepted but maybe 4/10 are
coluka
Online
Posts: 4
Re: If in doubt blame Rifes
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:09 PM »
Rifle, cunts are generally useful, but in your case they are a waste of dripping. If you think you are special and create mayhem, then you are a bigger clown than Billy Smarts could ever employ. You are full of more bluster than Boris Johnson. Most on this site are actually ok, you are the oddball tbf. Haave 3 sids
oh and yesi have more accounts than lids. See you in the bar mate, guessed who i am yet
You have won twat of this board though, something that others will struggle to achieve mwah xxxx
