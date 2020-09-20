Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 20, 2020
Author Topic: If in doubt blame Rifes  (Read 102 times)
RiversideRifle
Posts: 843


« on: Today at 07:35:02 PM »
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/rob-about-your-ticket-for-yesterday%E2%80%99s-game.8438/

Seen this, bad dad lying to his customers about old Rifes, I have more usernames that have been integrated for a couple of years the daft cunt :ponce: it's reasons like this why I torture them
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 133


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:40 PM »
So Fred West pretends to represent fans while accepting club back handers.

Lefties only know how to be bent(as in corrupt, for clarity) fuckers.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Posts: 9 901

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:32:28 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 07:35:02 PM
 charles
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 057


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:17 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 07:35:02 PM
I SEE THE FUCKING ARSE LICKER BLOCK 21 GOT INVOLVED
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 901

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:47:36 PM »
Roofies response on that thread, in big fuck off text I DID NOT SUGGEST ANYTHING 
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 317


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:59:07 PM »
They dont like it up them........
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 477


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:03:09 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 07:35:02 PM
Have you been phoning me about a car crash I didn't have this past week Mr Riflekarashi?  mcl
Logged
