September 21, 2020, 06:31:42 PM
Author Topic: Le Mans 66  (Read 249 times)
Minge
« on: Yesterday at 06:06:37 PM »
 :like: Good film
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM »
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck.  I turned it off.
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:27:14 PM »
I couldn't get away with it as well.....
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:30:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck.  I turned it off.

At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck.  I turned it off.

At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
How did you know??.....ohh theres a Ken in the movie........
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck.  I turned it off.

At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out

"Where's that fucking remote..."
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:33:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:32:59 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck.  I turned it off.

At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out

"Where's that fucking remote..."



Sid Sid Sid........
Minge
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:37:17 PM »
I guess it helps if your a car person , you would of known about this well known race beforehand.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:37:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 06:31:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck.  I turned it off.

At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
How did you know??.....ohh theres a Ken in the movie........



 mcl
Minge
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:41:34 PM »
I remember only a few years ago trying to buy a Ken miles autograph , was ridiculously expensive and then vanished before I could offer for it .
Never seen one up for sale since .
Fucking cunt, kick yourself moment
nekder365
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:37:17 PM
I guess it helps if your a car person , you would of known about this well known race beforehand.


good point cant get away with car movies, this, Fast and Fairly angry, Top Gear etc......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:43:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:41:34 PM
I remember only a few years ago trying to buy a Ken miles autograph , was ridiculously expensive and then vanished before I could offer for it .
Never seen one up for sale since .
Fucking cunt, kick yourself moment

That is a great story right there.

I can see why you would find a 24 hour car race interesting.

 :duh:










 mcl :wanker:
Minge
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 PM »
  charles You daft twat  :alf:
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:48:55 PM »
Good movie but ford vs ferrari was better

And im not into cars or motorsports
Minge
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:25:22 PM »
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:20:43 AM »
mick
Don pepe
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:47:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA

Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched  :duh:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:47:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA

Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched  :duh:

Herbie goes bananas

 :pd:
nekder365
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:28:48 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:47:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA

Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched  :duh:

Pixar's Cars??.............
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:58:00 PM »
Christine
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:02:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:47:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA

Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched  :duh:

Fast and the furious... I can see how a man of your age could be confused
Don pepe
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:08:01 PM »
Couldve been any of them to be fair

Ford vs ferrari was definitely better though so go fuck yerselves
