September 21, 2020, 06:31:31 PM
Le Mans 66
Author
Topic: Le Mans 66
Minge
Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:06:37 PM »
Good film
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:19:50 PM »
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck. I turned it off.
nekder365
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:27:14 PM »
I couldn't get away with it as well.....
Minge
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:30:32 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck. I turned it off.
At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
nekder365
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:31:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck. I turned it off.
At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
How did you know??.....ohh theres a Ken in the movie........
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck. I turned it off.
At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
"Where's that fucking remote..."
nekder365
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:33:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:32:59 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck. I turned it off.
At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
"Where's that fucking remote..."
Sid Sid Sid........
Minge
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:37:17 PM »
I guess it helps if your a car person , you would of known about this well known race beforehand.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:37:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 06:31:50 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:30:32 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:19:50 PM
I watched the first 25 minutes and it was boring as fuck. I turned it off.
At around 30 mins, Kens wife gets her massive floppy tits out
How did you know??.....ohh theres a Ken in the movie........
Minge
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:41:34 PM »
I remember only a few years ago trying to buy a Ken miles autograph , was ridiculously expensive and then vanished before I could offer for it .
Never seen one up for sale since .
Fucking cunt, kick yourself moment
nekder365
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:42:55 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:37:17 PM
I guess it helps if your a car person , you would of known about this well known race beforehand.
good point cant get away with car movies, this, Fast and Fairly angry, Top Gear etc......
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 06:43:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:41:34 PM
I remember only a few years ago trying to buy a Ken miles autograph , was ridiculously expensive and then vanished before I could offer for it .
Never seen one up for sale since .
Fucking cunt, kick yourself moment
That is a great story right there.
I can see why you would find a 24 hour car race interesting.
Minge
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 07:06:56 PM »
You daft twat
Don pepe
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 07:48:55 PM »
Good movie but ford vs ferrari was better
And im not into cars or motorsports
Minge
Re: Le Mans 66
Yesterday
at 08:25:22 PM »
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA
tunstall
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 11:20:43 AM »
Don pepe
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 04:47:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA
Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 04:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 04:47:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA
Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched
Herbie goes bananas
nekder365
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 05:28:48 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 04:47:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA
Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched
Pixar's Cars??.............
RIK MAYALL
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 05:58:00 PM »
Christine
boro_boro_boro
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 06:02:21 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 04:47:46 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:25:22 PM
Same film, it was named Le Mans 66 for the uk, Ford v Ferrari for USA
Well what was the other car film that came out lately i watched
Fast and the furious... I can see how a man of your age could be confused
Don pepe
Re: Le Mans 66
Today
at 06:08:01 PM »
Couldve been any of them to be fair
Ford vs ferrari was definitely better though so go fuck yerselves
