Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 20, 2020, 07:44:25 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kepa
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Kepa (Read 80 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 391
Kepa
«
on:
Today
at 05:49:36 PM »
Fucking shite.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 077
Re: Kepa
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:23:54 PM »
Kepa Arrizabalaga, you imbecile
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 391
Re: Kepa
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:23:54 PM
Kepa Arrizabalaga, you imbecile
Ok Marcus.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 077
Re: Kepa
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:38:03 PM »
Azzra... Arrazz.... Arzaz...
THAT KEPA CUNT
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 391
Re: Kepa
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:40:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:38:03 PM
Azzra... Arrazz.... Arzaz...
THAT KEPA CUNT
For future reference:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Bettinelli
Call yerself a Boro supporter? You should be ashamed.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...