Steboro

Posts: 3 454 Racism in the UK « on: Yesterday at 04:56:08 PM » ive been gone a while but is racism in the UK so rifle that its rammed down our throats at the start and during football games?



If its not then whats the point in trying to fix something that ain't broken.



Ive encountered 2 accounts of racism in the UK in my whole life.



I walked out of think it was called One Stop on Boro Rd about 6 years ago and was called a white bastard by 2 Asians. It was the middle of the day and I was in my work van. I just walked away.



The other time was in Stockton mid 90s around the corner from The Mall. A White lad called a black lad some for of derogatory term. The black lad beat the shit out of him and rammed his head through a phonebox window. Nobody helped as he fully deserved it.



Honestly never seen a racist incident over here at all but there is a North & South of the tracks devide in most areas. Its really quite weird. Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 875 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:01:00 PM » You cant comment on racism because youre white, is the argument I keep seeing on Twitter, followed by your white privilege distorts your view. When that fails you cant spot racists because you are one.



Some of these idiots running BLM UK have such a strong case they wont openly debate it.



Were being conned.

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 392 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:46:31 PM »



Some of the BLM lot are extremely racist - and total hypocrites.



White supremacy is a myth. It is about rich vs poor. I am fucking certain none of my ancestors owned slaves. Mine, like most, were akin to being slaves. Working for a pittance on the land, down mines or in factories etc - they had no "freedom" to go anywhere else (except as cannon fodder in the military). My parent's generation used education to break out of that cycle - they got no hand outs. Black people can follow exactly the same route (just see Asian/Chinese etc families routinely use that approach successfully - starting with fuck all and educating their kids out of it - fair play to them).



I support racial equality - I do not support the BLM movement. They are all about division and social upheaval (defund the police etc) and regularly let slip they really want black supremacy (and reparations and all that shite.) They have shifted their stance on things like gay rights and anti-semitism etc at a moment's notice to suit their needs and can't be trusted an inch.



Trump has let them run around causing trouble because it helps his re-election chances. The fucking idiots don't realize they have been played.



Fuck 'em.



nekder365

I think here we get told the US is rife with "racists"........MSM at it again...

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 392 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:31:37 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 06:23:32 PM

I think here we get told the US is rife with "racists"........MSM at it again...



Of course there are some racists but it isn't rife. People just want to get on with their lives and most towns/cities are diverse. Nobody bats an eye.



One thing is for certain though - there is more racism, conflict and distrust now after all this BLM bollocks than there was before (on all sides).



Skinz

Posts: 2 478 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:50:15 PM » My eldest daughter is mixed race and she got bullied like fuck in her last year of school over her skin colour. Didn't know fuckall about it til I overheard her crying to her Mam. Was gonna make a visit to her school but windmilling into a playground of school kids wouldnt have been a good look. Ended up phoning the school. Fair play, it got sorted. Never told her to this day. They were all black btw. Logged

Skinz

Posts: 2 478 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:04:45 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:22:58 PM We live in one of the least racist countries on earth in the least racist period in history and it still isn't enough.



It will never be enough.



Because it has fuck all to do with race or equality. Its about stealing wealth from those who have it, that's all its ever been about.







Divide and conquer. Still works to this day, and our media are balls deep influencing idiots day after day. You'd think this country was full of goose stepping Nazis the shit we see on the news and all these brainwashed fuckers are falling for it. They'd fucking shit themselves if we all got our heads together. Divide and conquer. Still works to this day, and our media are balls deep influencing idiots day after day. You'd think this country was full of goose stepping Nazis the shit we see on the news and all these brainwashed fuckers are falling for it. They'd fucking shit themselves if we all got our heads together. Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 798 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:23:38 PM » That reperations crack is funny as fuck. Their logic doesn't stand up to any scrutiny. Its just scruffy cunts wanting something for nothing Logged

CapsDave

I see casual racism on pretty much a daily basis.



Pile

Posts: 40 875 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:07:37 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:02:37 PM I see casual racism on pretty much a daily basis.

Do you mean racism as in people being treated differently because of the colour of their skin or comments deemed racist being made between people not including non whites?

CapsDave

I mean racist comments.



Skinz

Posts: 2 478 Re: Racism in the UK « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:02:37 PM I see casual racism on pretty much a daily basis.





I don't really see anything wrong in casual racism as long as it's left to comedy. Not being employed due to your skin colour and stuff like that is fuckin shite though etc. Sayin that It depends on what you mean by casual racism?