Racism exists in all races.
Some of the BLM lot are extremely racist - and total hypocrites.
White supremacy is a myth. It is about rich vs poor. I am fucking certain none of my ancestors owned slaves. Mine, like most, were akin to being slaves. Working for a pittance on the land, down mines or in factories etc - they had no "freedom" to go anywhere else (except as cannon fodder in the military). My parent's generation used education to break out of that cycle - they got no hand outs. Black people can follow exactly the same route (just see Asian/Chinese etc families routinely use that approach successfully - starting with fuck all and educating their kids out of it - fair play to them).
I support racial equality - I do not support the BLM movement. They are all about division and social upheaval (defund the police etc) and regularly let slip they really want black supremacy (and reparations and all that shite.) They have shifted their stance on things like gay rights and anti-semitism etc at a moment's notice to suit their needs and can't be trusted an inch.
Trump has let them run around causing trouble because it helps his re-election chances. The fucking idiots don't realize they have been played.
Fuck 'em.