September 20, 2020, 06:13:05 PM
Racism in the UK
Steboro
Today at 04:56:08 PM
ive been gone a while but is racism in the UK so rifle that its rammed down our throats at the start and during football games?

If its not then whats the point in trying to fix something that ain't broken.

Ive encountered 2 accounts of racism in the UK in my whole life.

I walked out of think it was called One Stop on Boro Rd about 6 years ago and was called a white bastard by 2 Asians.  It was the middle of the day and I was in my work van.  I just walked away.

The other time was in Stockton mid 90s around the corner from The Mall.  A White lad called a black lad some for of derogatory term.  The black lad beat the shit out of him and rammed his head through a phonebox window.  Nobody helped as he fully deserved it.

Honestly never seen a racist incident over here at all but there is a North & South of the tracks devide in most areas.  Its really quite weird.
Pile
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:00 PM
You cant comment on racism because youre white, is the argument I keep seeing on Twitter, followed by your white privilege distorts your view. When that fails you cant spot racists because you are one.

Some of these idiots running BLM UK have such a strong case they wont openly debate it.

Were being conned.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:46:31 PM
Racism exists in all races.

Some of the BLM lot are extremely racist - and total hypocrites.

White supremacy is a myth.  It is about rich vs poor.  I am fucking certain none of my ancestors owned slaves. Mine, like most, were akin to being slaves.  Working for a pittance on the land, down mines or in factories etc - they had no "freedom" to go anywhere else (except as cannon fodder in the military).  My parent's generation used education to break out of that cycle - they got no hand outs. Black people can follow exactly the same route (just see Asian/Chinese etc families routinely use that approach successfully - starting with fuck all and educating their kids out of it - fair play to them).

I support racial equality - I do not support the BLM movement.  They are all about division and social upheaval (defund the police etc) and regularly let slip they really want black supremacy (and reparations and all that shite.)  They have shifted their stance on things like gay rights and anti-semitism etc at a moment's notice to suit their needs and can't be trusted an inch.

Trump has let them run around causing trouble because it helps his re-election chances.  The fucking idiots don't realize they have been played.

Fuck 'em.

 oleary
