ive been gone a while but is racism in the UK so rifle that its rammed down our throats at the start and during football games? If its not then whats the point in trying to fix something that ain't broken. Ive encountered 2 accounts of racism in the UK in my whole life. I walked out of think it was called One Stop on Boro Rd about 6 years ago and was called a white bastard by 2 Asians. It was the middle of the day and I was in my work van. I just walked away. The other time was in Stockton mid 90s around the corner from The Mall. A White lad called a black lad some for of derogatory term. The black lad beat the shit out of him and rammed his head through a phonebox window. Nobody helped as he fully deserved it. Honestly never seen a racist incident over here at all but there is a North & South of the tracks devide in most areas. Its really quite weird.

You cant comment on racism because youre white, is the argument I keep seeing on Twitter, followed by your white privilege distorts your view. When that fails you cant spot racists because you are one. Some of these idiots running BLM UK have such a strong case they wont openly debate it. Were being conned.