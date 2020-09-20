Pile

Posts: 40 887 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #3 on: September 20, 2020, 02:55:19 PM » Centre left is fine, some policies and views benefit the nation more than centre right (IMO). We need a balance though and thats exactly whats missing from a lot of areas of the public domain (education, Health, police, civil service), barring the fire service and armed forces, although its creeping in. There is no balance at all when it comes to top jobs in the public domain, the majority are lefties whove spent their whole working life in jobs in which you dont have to be accountable for your results and your job is safe as long as you dont speak out of turn. Unless you share an opinion which counters multiculturalism the worse you get is moved sideways, its almost impossible to be sacked. It wont end well.



I think brexit has brought the worst out in the nation, especially amongst the white middle aged groups who are fighting their own midlife crisis on social media.



Were being divided more than ever.

Posts: 40 887 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #4 on: September 20, 2020, 03:02:09 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on September 20, 2020, 02:53:03 PM Or are the Uni cashing in on his death to promote their courses??..........

Theyre probably doing what they think they ought to do not what they want to do. George Floyd is so far from a role model its unreal. If they want to promote some bizarre yank injustice why not pick a lesser known black person who was unlawfully killed but someone who benefited society? Because its not fashionable.



Theyre probably doing what they think they ought to do not what they want to do. George Floyd is so far from a role model its unreal. If they want to promote some bizarre yank injustice why not pick a lesser known black person who was unlawfully killed but someone who benefited society? Because its not fashionable.

Maybe youre right and theyre fishing for yank students.

Posts: 4 161 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #6 on: September 20, 2020, 03:05:17 PM » There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.



Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.



Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.



It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.





Posts: 40 887 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #7 on: September 20, 2020, 03:26:32 PM » Maybe in the media you read Bob, but I know loads of friends, family and colleagues who are still centre left. Most of them dont like the tories nor do they associate themselves with modern labour.



We need a centre common sense party who will represent the majority. Not the far left labour we currently have or the terrible socialists dressed up as tories in Boris government.



Maybe the dummy spitting will stop once brexit is finally finished.

Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #8 on: September 20, 2020, 03:31:09 PM »



Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.



I can only say we read different news. Labour has lurched back to Blairs Labour lite

Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.

Was it ok for me to comment here, Willie? I like to keep to the rules

Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #9 on: September 20, 2020, 04:28:52 PM »







Whoever is behind that idea needs smacking around the head with a baseball bat.

Knock some fucking sense into the deiuded morons.





Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.





Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.

Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism

Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #12 on: September 20, 2020, 07:42:27 PM » I misread what you meant bobup, I thought you meant the left in general not the media.

Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #16 on: September 20, 2020, 09:08:25 PM »







What wave was it when they whipped off their bras and burned them?

I liked that wave.





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 937Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #17 on: September 20, 2020, 10:21:07 PM » Whoever decided to change the name of the building is a fuckin stupid cunt.

Posts: 8 309 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #18 on: September 21, 2020, 07:21:08 AM » Do you mean liberalism, it's a pretty broad description. The current acts of the "woke" are not the acts of liberals in the classic sense.





Posts: 119 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #19 on: September 21, 2020, 09:23:29 AM » 3rd to 4th wave Feminism was when the movement morphed from an anomalous pressure group addressing perceived inequalities and perceived discriminations into a sisterhood focused on power and control.



Don't let anyone ever tell you Feminism is about 'equality'. How could it be?

You should of done



The difference, mate, was when Harling told you to politely fuck off and when she then belted you hard with her hand bag in your face.



You should of done

The difference, mate, was when Harling told you to politely fuck off and when she then belted you hard with her hand bag in your face.

Happy to help you out

Posts: 43 094 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #21 on: September 21, 2020, 01:25:50 PM » Cant you find a different lasses name in my Facebook pictures? Harling craic is getting ever so slightly stale now

After the slapping you had last week by the board id be keepin a low profile lad. Its no surprise your main account went all quiet and you other accounts were raging mind



Hilarious stuff







After the slapping you had last week by the board id be keepin a low profile lad. Its no surprise your main account went all quiet and you other accounts were raging mind

Hilarious stuff

Posts: 43 094 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #23 on: September 21, 2020, 03:33:58 PM »





I shall take that as a no.

Facebook privacy settings are a bitch arent they, OddCunt

Are you still raging about facebook Matty? Still desperately trying to get some tid bit of information out of me so you can go all Columbo on your Facebook friends??



Keep fucking dancing you absolute weapon ive got you on strings



Are you still raging about facebook Matty? Still desperately trying to get some tid bit of information out of me so you can go all Columbo on your Facebook friends??

Keep fucking dancing you absolute weapon ive got you on strings

Except they changed then name of the building to 40 George Square

Towz it was me that instegated the where has Towz gone question only because my brother passed away in your neck of the world (from Cancer) around the time you last posted on COB and i had an inkling, because you and him "speak" in the same kind of way, that you might have been the same person. Anyway glad your back and seemingly well.........but your still a twat fella...Thumbs up x2...

I do my best to educate you fucking morons, sorry about your brother BTW, that must be tough, sounds like he was an intelligent, interesting, well educated fellow

Acceptable Bob



Had you said up front you did not give a fuck about subject matter then it would have been a



Acceptable Bob

Had you said up front you did not give a fuck about subject matter then it would have been a

Rules are simple. Happy to help.