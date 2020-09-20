|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.
Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.
Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.
It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.
Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.
Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism
You should of done
The difference, mate, was when Harling told you to politely fuck off and when she then belted you hard with her hand bag in your face.
Happy to help you out
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
towz
|
Towz it was me that instegated the where has Towz gone question only because my brother passed away in your neck of the world (from Cancer) around the time you last posted on COB and i had an inkling, because you and him "speak" in the same kind of way, that you might have been the same person. Anyway glad your back and seemingly well.........but your still a twat fella...Thumbs up x2...
I do my best to educate you fucking morons
, sorry about your brother BTW, that must be tough, sounds like he was an intelligent, interesting, well educated fellow
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 06:55:29 AM by towz »
|
Logged
|
|