September 23, 2020, 07:25:37 AM
Author Topic: Liberalism is a mental disorder  (Read 518 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: September 20, 2020, 02:43:06 PM »
Change my mind
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: September 20, 2020, 02:45:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 20, 2020, 02:43:06 PM
Change my mind







Or he would have been just as likely to die from a drugs overdose or a gangland hit......Fucking ludicrous....
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: September 20, 2020, 02:53:03 PM »
Or are the Uni cashing in on his death to promote their courses??..........
Pile
« Reply #3 on: September 20, 2020, 02:55:19 PM »
Centre left is fine, some policies and views benefit the nation more than centre right (IMO). We need a balance though and thats exactly whats missing from a lot of areas of the public domain (education, Health, police, civil service), barring the fire service and armed forces, although its creeping in. There is no balance at all when it comes to top jobs in the public domain, the majority are lefties whove spent their whole working life in jobs in which you dont have to be accountable for your results and your job is safe as long as you dont speak out of turn. Unless you share an opinion which counters multiculturalism the worse you get is moved sideways, its almost impossible to be sacked. It wont end well.

I think brexit has brought the worst out in the nation, especially amongst the white middle aged groups who are fighting their own midlife crisis on social media.

Were being divided more than ever.
Pile
« Reply #4 on: September 20, 2020, 03:02:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on September 20, 2020, 02:53:03 PM
Or are the Uni cashing in on his death to promote their courses??..........
Theyre probably doing what they think they ought to do not what they want to do. George Floyd is so far from a role model its unreal. If they want to promote some bizarre yank injustice why not pick a lesser known black person who was unlawfully killed but someone who benefited society? Because its not fashionable.

Maybe youre right and theyre fishing for yank students. 
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: September 20, 2020, 03:04:46 PM »
Next years fringe festival should be a right barrel of laughs..........
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: September 20, 2020, 03:05:17 PM »
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.

Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.

Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.

It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.
Pile
« Reply #7 on: September 20, 2020, 03:26:32 PM »
Maybe in the media you read Bob, but I know loads of friends, family and colleagues who are still centre left. Most of them dont like the tories nor do they associate themselves with modern labour.

We need a centre common sense party who will represent the majority. Not the far left labour we currently have or the terrible socialists dressed up as tories in Boris government. 

Maybe the dummy spitting will stop once brexit is finally finished.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: September 20, 2020, 03:31:09 PM »
I can only say we read different news. Labour has lurched back to Blairs Labour lite 

Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.

Was it ok for me to comment here, Willie? I like to keep to your the rules
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: September 20, 2020, 04:28:52 PM »
Whoever is behind that idea needs smacking around the head with a baseball bat.

 oleary

Knock some fucking sense into the deiuded morons.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #10 on: September 20, 2020, 06:44:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on September 20, 2020, 03:26:32 PM
Maybe in the media you read Bob, but I know loads of friends, family and colleagues who are still centre left. Most of them dont like the tories nor do they associate themselves with modern labour.

Isn't that my point?  :nige:

Quote from: Pile on September 20, 2020, 03:26:32 PM
We need a centre common sense party who will represent the majority. Not the far left labour we currently have or the terrible socialists dressed up as tories in Boris government. 

Maybe the dummy spitting will stop once brexit is finally finished.

I suppose an argument could be made to say we need a proper conservative party, a conservative party that believes in conserving our way of life.
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: September 20, 2020, 07:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 20, 2020, 03:05:17 PM
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.

Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.

Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.

It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.




Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.


Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism
Pile
« Reply #12 on: September 20, 2020, 07:42:27 PM »
I misread what you meant bobup, I thought you meant the left in general not the media.  :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: September 20, 2020, 07:58:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 20, 2020, 07:33:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 20, 2020, 03:05:17 PM
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.

Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.

Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.

It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.




Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.


Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism

The difference is quite simple, trans rights.

JK Rowling encompasses the issue, she's a third wave feminist. Those slaughtering her on Twatter are fourth wave feminists.
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: September 20, 2020, 08:18:21 PM »
Well I had no idea.

What were the first and second waves?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: September 20, 2020, 08:40:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 20, 2020, 08:18:21 PM
Well I had no idea.

What were the first and second waves?

Justified?  :nige:

First wave was woman getting the right to vote, second wave happened after the emergence of birth control and modern sanitary products and was arguably concluded with Roe v Wade in 1973 and legalised abortion in the US.

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #16 on: September 20, 2020, 09:08:25 PM »
What wave was it when they whipped off their bras and burned them?

 :pd:

I liked that wave.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #17 on: September 20, 2020, 10:21:07 PM »
Whoever decided to change the name of the building is a fuckin stupid cunt.
calamity
« Reply #18 on: September 21, 2020, 07:21:08 AM »
Do you mean liberalism, it's a pretty broad description. The current acts of the "woke" are not the acts of liberals in the classic sense.
Rutters
« Reply #19 on: September 21, 2020, 09:23:29 AM »
3rd to 4th wave Feminism was when the movement morphed from an anomalous pressure group addressing perceived inequalities and perceived discriminations into a sisterhood focused on power and control.

Don't let anyone ever tell you Feminism is about 'equality'. How could it be?
Oldfield
« Reply #20 on: September 21, 2020, 10:26:24 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 20, 2020, 07:33:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 20, 2020, 03:05:17 PM
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.

Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.

Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.

It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.




Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.


Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism

You should of done

The difference, mate, was when Harling told you to politely fuck off and when she then belted you hard with her hand bag in your face.

Happy to help you out  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: September 21, 2020, 01:25:50 PM »
Cant you find a different lasses name in my Facebook pictures? Harling craic is getting ever so slightly stale now  :beer:
Oldfield
« Reply #22 on: September 21, 2020, 03:24:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 21, 2020, 01:25:50 PM
Cant you find a different lasses name in my Facebook pictures? Harling craic is getting ever so slightly stale now  :beer:

 klins

After the slapping you had last week by the board id be keepin a low profile lad. Its no surprise your main account went all quiet  and you other accounts were raging mind

Hilarious stuff 



El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: September 21, 2020, 03:33:58 PM »
I shall take that as a no.


Facebook privacy settings are a bitch arent they, OddCunt 
Oldfield
« Reply #24 on: September 21, 2020, 03:53:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 21, 2020, 03:33:58 PM
I shall take that as a no.


Facebook privacy settings are a bitch arent they, OddCunt 

Are you still raging about facebook Matty? Still desperately trying to get some tid bit of information out of me so you can go all Columbo on your Facebook friends??

Keep fucking dancing you absolute weapon ive got you on strings

 monkey :basil:
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: September 21, 2020, 03:58:14 PM »
Keep stalking pal  klins :meltdown:
towz
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:27:51 AM »
Except they changed then name of the building to 40 George Square

https://www.google.com/maps/place/David+Hume+Tower,+The+University+of+Edinburgh/@55.9435126,-3.1884005,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4887c783a3730bcb:0x8b232656b3b16a57!8m2!3d55.9426266!4d-3.1898467

As its on George Square
nekder365
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:49:52 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:27:51 AM
Except they changed then name of the building to 40 George Square

https://www.google.com/maps/place/David+Hume+Tower,+The+University+of+Edinburgh/@55.9435126,-3.1884005,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4887c783a3730bcb:0x8b232656b3b16a57!8m2!3d55.9426266!4d-3.1898467

As its on George Square

Towz it was me that instegated the where has Towz gone question only because my brother passed away in your neck of the world (from Cancer) around the time you last posted on COB and i had an inkling, because you and him "speak" in the same kind of way, that you might have been the same person. Anyway glad your back and seemingly well.........but your still a twat fella...Thumbs up x2...
towz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:52:33 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 06:49:52 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:27:51 AM
Except they changed then name of the building to 40 George Square

https://www.google.com/maps/place/David+Hume+Tower,+The+University+of+Edinburgh/@55.9435126,-3.1884005,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4887c783a3730bcb:0x8b232656b3b16a57!8m2!3d55.9426266!4d-3.1898467

As its on George Square

Towz it was me that instegated the where has Towz gone question only because my brother passed away in your neck of the world (from Cancer) around the time you last posted on COB and i had an inkling, because you and him "speak" in the same kind of way, that you might have been the same person. Anyway glad your back and seemingly well.........but your still a twat fella...Thumbs up x2...

I do my best to educate you fucking morons  mcl, sorry about your brother BTW, that must be tough, sounds like he was an intelligent, interesting, well educated fellow
Wee_Willie
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:58:44 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on September 20, 2020, 03:31:09 PM
I can only say we read different news. Labour has lurched back to Blairs Labour lite 

Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.

Was it ok for me to comment here, Willie? I like to keep to your the rules

Acceptable Bob  :like:

Had you said up front you did not give a fuck about subject matter then it would have been a  :unlike:

Rules are simple. Happy to help.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:01:31 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 20, 2020, 02:43:06 PM
Change my mind







The thing people need to bear in mind is that these organisations, i.e. academic institutions (including schools) are very commercially minded. Do they care more about revenue stream than some dead black yank criminal? Do they fuck. This is just cheap marketing but they arrogant fuckwits cannot see past their greed.
