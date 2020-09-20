Welcome,
September 20, 2020, 10:46:24 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
Liberalism is a mental disorder
Author
Topic: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 133
Liberalism is a mental disorder
Change my mind
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Posts: 2 317
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 02:43:06 PM
Change my mind
Or he would have been just as likely to die from a drugs overdose or a gangland hit......Fucking ludicrous....
nekder365
Posts: 2 317
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Or are the Uni cashing in on his death to promote their courses??..........
Pile
Posts: 40 875
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Centre left is fine, some policies and views benefit the nation more than centre right (IMO). We need a balance though and thats exactly whats missing from a lot of areas of the public domain (education, Health, police, civil service), barring the fire service and armed forces, although its creeping in. There is no balance at all when it comes to top jobs in the public domain, the majority are lefties whove spent their whole working life in jobs in which you dont have to be accountable for your results and your job is safe as long as you dont speak out of turn. Unless you share an opinion which counters multiculturalism the worse you get is moved sideways, its almost impossible to be sacked. It wont end well.
I think brexit has brought the worst out in the nation, especially amongst the white middle aged groups who are fighting their own midlife crisis on social media.
Were being divided more than ever.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 40 875
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 02:53:03 PM
Or are the Uni cashing in on his death to promote their courses??..........
Theyre probably doing what they think they ought to do not what they want to do. George Floyd is so far from a role model its unreal. If they want to promote some bizarre yank injustice why not pick a lesser known black person who was unlawfully killed but someone who benefited society? Because its not fashionable.
Maybe youre right and theyre fishing for yank students.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 2 317
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Next years fringe festival should be a right barrel of laughs..........
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 133
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.
Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.
Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.
It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.
Pile
Posts: 40 875
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Maybe in the media you read Bob, but I know loads of friends, family and colleagues who are still centre left. Most of them dont like the tories nor do they associate themselves with modern labour.
We need a centre common sense party who will represent the majority. Not the far left labour we currently have or the terrible socialists dressed up as tories in Boris government.
Maybe the dummy spitting will stop once brexit is finally finished.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
I can only say we read different news. Labour has lurched back to Blairs Labour lite
Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.
Was it ok for me to comment here, Willie? I like to keep to
your
the rules
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 392
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Whoever is behind that idea needs smacking around the head with a baseball bat.
Knock some fucking sense into the deiuded morons.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 133
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 03:26:32 PM
Maybe in the media you read Bob, but I know loads of friends, family and colleagues who are still centre left. Most of them dont like the tories nor do they associate themselves with modern labour.
Isn't that my point?
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 03:26:32 PM
We need a centre common sense party who will represent the majority. Not the far left labour we currently have or the terrible socialists dressed up as tories in Boris government.
Maybe the dummy spitting will stop once brexit is finally finished.
I suppose an argument could be made to say we need a proper conservative party, a conservative party that believes in conserving our way of life.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 078
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 03:05:17 PM
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.
Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.
Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.
It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.
Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.
Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 40 875
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
I misread what you meant bobup, I thought you meant the left in general not the media.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 133
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:33:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 03:05:17 PM
There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.
Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.
Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.
It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.
Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.
Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism
The difference is quite simple, trans rights.
JK Rowling encompasses the issue, she's a third wave feminist. Those slaughtering her on Twatter are fourth wave feminists.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 078
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Well I had no idea.
What were the first and second waves?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 133
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:18:21 PM
Well I had no idea.
What were the first and second waves?
Justified?
First wave was woman getting the right to vote, second wave happened after the emergence of birth control and modern sanitary products and was arguably concluded with Roe v Wade in 1973 and legalised abortion in the US.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 392
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
What wave was it when they whipped off their bras and burned them?
I liked that wave.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 914
Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder
Whoever decided to change the name of the building is a fuckin stupid cunt.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
