Posts: 40 872 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:19 PM » Centre left is fine, some policies and views benefit the nation more than centre right (IMO). We need a balance though and thats exactly whats missing from a lot of areas of the public domain (education, Health, police, civil service), barring the fire service and armed forces, although its creeping in. There is no balance at all when it comes to top jobs in the public domain, the majority are lefties whove spent their whole working life in jobs in which you dont have to be accountable for your results and your job is safe as long as you dont speak out of turn. Unless you share an opinion which counters multiculturalism the worse you get is moved sideways, its almost impossible to be sacked. It wont end well.



I think brexit has brought the worst out in the nation, especially amongst the white middle aged groups who are fighting their own midlife crisis on social media.



Were being divided more than ever.

Posts: 40 872 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:02:09 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:53:03 PM Or are the Uni cashing in on his death to promote their courses??..........

Theyre probably doing what they think they ought to do not what they want to do. George Floyd is so far from a role model its unreal. If they want to promote some bizarre yank injustice why not pick a lesser known black person who was unlawfully killed but someone who benefited society? Because its not fashionable.



Theyre probably doing what they think they ought to do not what they want to do. George Floyd is so far from a role model its unreal. If they want to promote some bizarre yank injustice why not pick a lesser known black person who was unlawfully killed but someone who benefited society? Because its not fashionable.

Maybe youre right and theyre fishing for yank students.

Posts: 4 128 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:05:17 PM » There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.



Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.



Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.



It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.





Posts: 40 872 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:26:32 PM » Maybe in the media you read Bob, but I know loads of friends, family and colleagues who are still centre left. Most of them dont like the tories nor do they associate themselves with modern labour.



We need a centre common sense party who will represent the majority. Not the far left labour we currently have or the terrible socialists dressed up as tories in Boris government.



Maybe the dummy spitting will stop once brexit is finally finished.

Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.



I can only say we read different news. Labour has lurched back to Blairs Labour lite. Its one of them where two people see the same stuff and come out with wildly differing views. All part of life.

Was it ok for me to comment here, Willie? I like to keep to the rules

Whoever is behind that idea needs smacking around the head with a baseball bat. Knock some fucking sense into the deiuded morons.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 43 077 Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:33:06 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:05:17 PM There is no such thing as the centre left anymore Pile.



Both here and in the US the centre left parties have abandoned that stance and embraced the radical far left ideology of Marxism, post modernism and fourth wave feminism.



Cheered on by the former University ideologues who work in the media who were brainwashed into the marxist doctrine cult by radical activist professors.



It is going to get much, much worse and very ugly a long time before it can get better.









Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.





Sounds absolutely horrific, Bob.

Although, to be honest, I havent personally noticed a great deal of difference between the third wave and fourth wave of feminism