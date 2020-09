Pile

Re: Liberalism is a mental disorder « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:19 PM » Centre left is fine, some policies and views benefit the nation more than centre right (IMO). We need a balance though and thatís exactly whatís missing from a lot of areas of the public domain (education, Health, police, civil service), barring the fire service and armed forces, although its creeping in. There is no balance at all when it comes to top jobs in the public domain, the majority are lefties whoíve spent their whole working life in jobs in which you donít have to be accountable for your results and your job is safe as long as you donít speak out of turn. Unless you share an opinion which counters multiculturalism the worse you get is moved sideways, itís almost impossible to be sacked. It wonít end well.



I think brexit has brought the worst out in the nation, especially amongst the white middle aged groups who are fighting their own midlife crisisí on social media.



Weíre being divided more than ever.