new Batman « on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 PM » I take it back about Robert Pattinson as the new 1. Just watched the trailer, a proper real "dark" Batman looks excellent.......

Re: new Batman « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:49:54 AM » Started to watch joker the other night, was bored shitless after 25 mins so turned it off

Re: new Batman « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:06 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:49:54 AM Started to watch joker the other night, was bored shitless after 25 mins so turned it off

Have another go. I was close to doing the same but stuck with it, the second half is beauty.

Re: new Batman « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:48 AM » These Batman movies get right on my cunt.



I don't know why they don't just go the fuckin whole hog and put voiceovers on a black screen.



You can't see what the fuck is going on during the day, never mind at night.











Fuckin shite.

Re: new Batman « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:23:38 AM » Back in the day, I had a snide vhs copy of return of the Jedi Just like that

Re: new Batman « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:24:25 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:48:48 AM These Batman movies get right on my cunt.



I don't know why they don't just go the fuckin whole hog and put voiceovers on a black screen.



You can't see what the fuck is going on during the day, never mind at night.











Fuckin shite.



Its not surprising you have problems with your eyesight JT......

Posts: 12 913Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: new Batman « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:25:18 AM » Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Re: new Batman « Reply #9 on: Today at 02:16:19 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:48:48 AM These Batman movies get right on my cunt.



I don't know why they don't just go the fuckin whole hog and put voiceovers on a black screen.



You can't see what the fuck is going on during the day, never mind at night.











Fuckin shite.





Stop buying dodgy cam versions on vcr then

Re: new Batman « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:18:57 PM » There is a copy flying about now but it is heavily watermarked........

Re: new Batman « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:24:01 PM » Liked the TV show as a kid, but not bothered with films as an adult, just not my thing.