monkeyman

Posts: 11 056 MAN UTD « on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 PM » NOT A FAN BUT THEY WHERE FUCKING SHITE TODAY

THIS CLUB NEEDS A TOP CLASS COACH

NOT A BANG AVERAGE CLOWN

MAN CITY CHELSEA LIVERPOOL MAYBE EVERTON IN FRONT THIS SEASON

nekder365

nekder365 Re: MAN UTD « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:12:25 PM » How much did they pay for Zaha then flog him? He was a pain in the arse for them today....

headset

headset Re: MAN UTD « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:18:54 PM GOOD PLAYER HE NEEDS A BIG CLUB THAN PALACE

GOOD PLAYER HE NEEDS A BIG CLUB THAN PALACE





GOOD PLAYER HE NEEDS A BIG CLUB THAN PALACE



Like Ken says he had one when he was at Man utd.... Thats why hes sat at Palace now eith a 50 million price tag wrapped around his neck.. No cunt is sure of spunking that much on a player that fluffed his lines at a big club lasty time around...



Like Ken says he had one when he was at Man utd.... Thats why hes sat at Palace now eith a 50 million price tag wrapped around his neck.. No cunt is sure of spunking that much on a player that fluffed his lines at a big club lasty time around...Do u watch football when your not punting on it...

headset

headset Re: MAN UTD « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:01:18 AM » have u worked it out yet monkeyman.....players dont go for 50mil + at 27yr old unless they've already done it at a younger age....Maybe Vardy is the exeption...



Not many go for 50mil + at the age of 27 having only mixed it in the bottom 6.



Thats a big gamble on a 3 or 4yr contact becasue u wont get your money back if he flopps again and he wont walk away from a big contract. Like a 23 or 24 yr old would like he did last time around.



Think about it...Big clubs only pay big money for tried and tested players



He might get his big move.....but i dont think he will if i was to punt on it....



Sportsmans bet he doesnt get a top 6 club....Everton and al ike at best.



Him and his agent will milk Palace until the cows come home...Big fish in a small pond syndrome !

boro_boro_boro

boro_boro_boro Re: MAN UTD « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:09:15 AM » They were shit but they were also done over on that penna



Was never a penna in the first place then the retake was an absolute pisstake

Skinz

Skinz Re: MAN UTD « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:13:32 AM » I hate the fuckers but that was never a pen. Absolute joke decision.

tunstall

tunstall Re: MAN UTD « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:37:35 AM » Hope they get relegated

dixieland

dixieland Re: MAN UTD « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:42:55 AM » Yes they were very poor, but that said, the penalty decision & retake were shockers. As it turned out, not important as if it had ended 2v1. The poor penalty shouldn't hide the fact Palace won this game at a canter.

Minge

Posts: 9 639Superstar Re: MAN UTD « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:39:45 AM » Far too many average players for a ‘big’ club

They need to spunk a shit load on wages to attract the better players Logged