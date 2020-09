headset

have u worked it out yet monkeyman.....players dont go for 50mil + at 27yr old unless they've already done it at a younger age....Maybe Vardy is the exeption...



Not many go for 50mil + at the age of 27 having only mixed it in the bottom 6.



Thats a big gamble on a 3 or 4yr contact becasue u wont get your money back if he flopps again and he wont walk away from a big contract. Like a 23 or 24 yr old would like he did last time around.



Think about it...Big clubs only pay big money for tried and tested players



He might get his big move.....but i dont think he will if i was to punt on it....



Sportsmans bet he doesnt get a top 6 club....Everton and al ike at best.



Him and his agent will milk Palace until the cows come home...Big fish in a small pond syndrome !