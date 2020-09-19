|
headset
« Reply #4 on: September 19, 2020, 10:41:09 PM »
That cunt is fucking strange, he's also a raging Walter Mitty don't you know, I'm 99% sure he was on the Walter Mitty hunters club website
blokes a fucking wrongun
U need spiking with a sleeping pill just for looking at that website. Never mid reporting on it.
I no you think youre a big cheese for breaking down enemy lines by posting on it.....
As a friend i would say your wasting youre time posting on here about youre exploits. on fmttm.
Only a arse hole would read fmtm and then cuome on here and whinge about it...
You might get the odd secret surfer from here that looks on fly me but thats about it.
Well maybe a few more than one...
Fuck it probably more than one and probably more than a few..... They just wont admit it....
Salt ov the earth bastards if they dont.....
Only joking ladz......
RedSteel
I just took a look over the road and the Boris Johnson thread is fucking embarrassing. Him and that Vegas fella have absolutely no idea how the real world actually works.
I try to dodge FMTTM threads but I think its laughable that they think they represent average Teessiders. They dont, and never will. I find it strange that white middle aged men can dislike white middle aged men so much, what have they done themselves to self loathe their own kind?
If the rumours on here about it going down the pan (due to struggling financially) are true they have nobody to blame but themselves. They champion free speech and inclusiveness yet ban opposing views, its fucking weird.
I don't understand the loathing towards their own country, race & history. That Vegas fella said he would move to Scotland if the EU didn't get a good deal over Brexit. And again, anyone that doesn't agree with their views is basically classed as a Nazi. What is the end game for these people, what is they actually want?
Pile
When push comes to shove hell be another hypocrite wholl find an excuse to have to stay in England. If he wants to stay in the EU, go now while he can maintain his rights. Scotland wont even get in the EU anyway, Im sure the lot in Brussels would like to break up the union but not at their expense. They can simply stir the shit from the continent and daft cunts in this country will fall for it, they campaign against themselves and negotiate for the EU. The lousy cunts in parliament done the same before the last GE.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pallys bar stool
Roofie a mental middle aged lefty homosexual who liked spending time with the young men in red faction. Seems fair enough to me.
Gingerpig
PTSD to the max.
No way, apparently he was in the royal signals so there's no fucking chance of PTSD blokes a fucking bloater
Incorrect Rifes, my son done 3 tours with Signals
Helmand
Sangin
Basra...........that clown may not have seen any action but my money says he was one of the people who got the hell out rapid when real soldiering took over, as did a few granted ..........but many were in all the hotspots like above
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
nekder365
Double thumbs up for your young one......
RiversideRifle
Some naughty locations which I never want to go to ever again, all the best to your son, I was talking about roofie not your son
Bob_Ender
On the subject of fmttm,see it for what it is,to me,it's a residential home for the terminal dull,at best,it's home for the permanently bewildered,live and let live. By the way,that thread over there about Jim Davison is comedy gold,who would of known Harry's dad was a bigger count than him(imagine that)
(Benny Hill emoji)an that fucker with the Sri Lankan wife,hideous hideous hideous I tell thee,
See the fun in everything.........shabba
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bernie
On the subject of fmttm,see it for what it is,to me,it's a residential home for the terminal dull,at best,it's home for the permanently bewildered,live and let live. By the way,that thread over there about Jim Davison is comedy gold,who would of known Harry's dad was a bigger count than him(imagine that)
(Benny Hill emoji)an that fucker with the Sri Lankan wife,hideous hideous hideous I tell thee,
See the fun in everything.........shabba
It's fucking comedy gold that thread - reckons his wife would sit and cry for hours after wathcing a TV sit com
Switch it off then you daft cunt
And Harry's Dad wouldn't watch Benny Hill...........i guess he didn't like laughing or scantily clad women.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.