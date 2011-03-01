Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: r00fie1  (Read 410 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Yesterday at 06:32:44 PM »
That cunt is fucking strange, he's also a raging Walter Mitty don't you know, I'm 99% sure he was on the Walter Mitty hunters club website :alf: blokes a fucking wrongun :ponce:
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:42:13 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:32:44 PM
That cunt is fucking strange, he's also a raging Walter Mitty don't you know, I'm 99% sure he was on the Walter Mitty hunters club website :alf: blokes a fucking wrongun :ponce:

Fun fact: If you get too close to him during the week, you'll notice he smells like carrots. On a weekend though, he smells like spicy beans.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 PM »
PTSD to the max.
CoB scum
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:52:33 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 06:42:49 PM
PTSD to the max.

No way, apparently he was in the royal signals so there's no fucking chance of PTSD blokes a fucking bloater
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:09 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:32:44 PM
That cunt is fucking strange, he's also a raging Walter Mitty don't you know, I'm 99% sure he was on the Walter Mitty hunters club website :alf: blokes a fucking wrongun :ponce:


U need spiking with a sleeping pill just for looking at that website. Never mid reporting on it.

I no you think youre a big cheese for breaking down enemy lines by posting on it.....  :like:

As a friend i would say your wasting youre time posting on here about youre exploits. on fmttm.

Only a arse hole would read fmtm and then cuome on here and whinge about it... monkey

You might get the odd secret surfer from here that looks on fly me but thats about it.

Well maybe a few more than one... :like:

Fuck it probably more than one and probably more than a few..... They just wont admit it.... monkey

Salt ov the earth bastards if they dont.....  mcl

Only joking ladz...... sshhh
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:11:16 PM »
Am i to take it your not a fan of Boreme? I do read it now and again to realise i'm normal........
Bob_Ender
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:40:10 AM »
Y'all know what rOOFie is,no....it's gay slang for rohnypnol,gamma-hydrodynamic acid,ya might know if as a date rape drug,just saying    (JC).
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:05:34 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 02:40:10 AM
Y'all know what rOOFie is,no....it's gay slang for rohnypnol,gamma-hydrodynamic acid,ya might know if as a date rape drug,just saying    (JC).

No shit Sherlock....
Bob_Ender
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:13:57 AM »
Well,I was late to that party,when/how did you find out.
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:55 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 03:13:57 AM
Well,I was late to that party,when/how did you find out.

Was that answer for me Bob? Simple answer really. In the good ole days of yonder there was somebody "roofing" women in The Royal Exchange and a few sexual assaults were commited. 1 of the barstaff noticed a bloke being very suss 1 Friday night we grabbed him searched him and found the tablets on his person, gave him a few digs then threw him at the cops. I think he got 6yr if i remember rightly....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:29:09 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:36:55 AM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 03:13:57 AM
Well,I was late to that party,when/how did you find out.

Was that answer for me Bob? Simple answer really. In the good ole days of yonder there was somebody "roofing" women in The Royal Exchange and a few sexual assaults were commited. 1 of the barstaff noticed a bloke being very suss 1 Friday night we grabbed him searched him and found the tablets on his person, gave him a few digs then threw him at the cops. I think he got 6yr if i remember rightly....

You lean summatt new every day.  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:57:24 AM »
I just took a look over the road and the Boris Johnson thread is fucking embarrassing. Him and that Vegas fella have absolutely no idea how the real world actually works.
Pile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:24:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:57:24 AM
I just took a look over the road and the Boris Johnson thread is fucking embarrassing. Him and that Vegas fella have absolutely no idea how the real world actually works.
I try to dodge FMTTM threads but I think its laughable that they think they represent average Teessiders. They dont, and never will. I find it strange that white middle aged men can dislike white middle aged men so much, what have they done themselves to self loathe their own kind?

If the rumours on here about it going down the pan (due to struggling financially) are true they have nobody to blame but themselves. They champion free speech and inclusiveness yet ban opposing views, its fucking weird.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:28:12 PM »
I find some of their views just as offensive as full on rwnj......
RiversideRifle
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:33:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:24:46 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:57:24 AM
I just took a look over the road and the Boris Johnson thread is fucking embarrassing. Him and that Vegas fella have absolutely no idea how the real world actually works.
I try to dodge FMTTM threads but I think its laughable that they think they represent average Teessiders. They dont, and never will. I find it strange that white middle aged men can dislike white middle aged men so much, what have they done themselves to self loathe their own kind?

If the rumours on here about it going down the pan (due to struggling financially) are true they have nobody to blame but themselves. They champion free speech and inclusiveness yet ban opposing views, its fucking weird.

I have heard that it's going down the pan, he hasn't sold hardly any fanzines and is making next to nothing on the new board, he makes more off the old board still and nobody goes on it. That's why the old board is still there.
nekder365
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:35:18 PM »
He is flogging a dead horse (head) i reckon............
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:38:23 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:24:46 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:57:24 AM
I just took a look over the road and the Boris Johnson thread is fucking embarrassing. Him and that Vegas fella have absolutely no idea how the real world actually works.
I try to dodge FMTTM threads but I think its laughable that they think they represent average Teessiders. They dont, and never will. I find it strange that white middle aged men can dislike white middle aged men so much, what have they done themselves to self loathe their own kind?

If the rumours on here about it going down the pan (due to struggling financially) are true they have nobody to blame but themselves. They champion free speech and inclusiveness yet ban opposing views, its fucking weird.

I don't understand the loathing towards their own country, race & history. That Vegas fella said he would move to Scotland if the EU didn't get a good deal over Brexit. And again, anyone that doesn't agree with their views is basically classed as a Nazi. What is the end game for these people, what is they actually want?
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:39:46 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:28:12 PM
I find some of their views just as offensive as full on rwnj......
The majority used to make out like voting for the tories or being centre right was an evil. It takes all sorts to make the world go round, silencing opinions promotes extremes. The best thing people opposing it can do is stop generating money by not reading it, let them backslap each other as they go down the plug hole.
 :like:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:44:32 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:24:46 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:57:24 AM
I just took a look over the road and the Boris Johnson thread is fucking embarrassing. Him and that Vegas fella have absolutely no idea how the real world actually works.
I try to dodge FMTTM threads but I think its laughable that they think they represent average Teessiders. They dont, and never will. I find it strange that white middle aged men can dislike white middle aged men so much, what have they done themselves to self loathe their own kind?

If the rumours on here about it going down the pan (due to struggling financially) are true they have nobody to blame but themselves. They champion free speech and inclusiveness yet ban opposing views, its fucking weird.

I don't understand the loathing towards their own country, race & history. That Vegas fella said he would move to Scotland if the EU didn't get a good deal over Brexit. And again, anyone that doesn't agree with their views is basically classed as a Nazi. What is the end game for these people, what is they actually want?
When push comes to shove hell be another hypocrite wholl find an excuse to have to stay in England. If he wants to stay in the EU, go now while he can maintain his rights. Scotland wont even get in the EU anyway, Im sure the lot in Brussels would like to break up the union but not at their expense. They can simply stir the shit from the continent and daft cunts in this country will fall for it, they campaign against themselves and negotiate for the EU. The lousy cunts in parliament done the same before the last GE.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:54:00 PM »
Roofie a mental middle aged lefty homosexual who liked spending time with the young men in red faction. Seems fair enough to me.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:55:56 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 04:54:00 PM
Roofie a mental middle aged lefty homosexual who liked spending time with the young men in red faction. Seems fair enough to me.

Doesn't sound too bad.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:56:22 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 04:54:00 PM
Roofie a mental middle aged lefty homosexual who liked spending time with the young men in red faction. Seems fair enough to me.

He's a fucking Walter who needs exposing
Pile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:05:25 PM »
https://images.app.goo.gl/sFT9GHxhhF4FPFN49

 charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
