Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 504





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 504Pack o cunts Remember that game only 1000 in? « on: Yesterday at 06:03:28 PM »



Drew 1-1 with Bournemouth



I was there - who else was?









P.S. Posting this now so I can hoof it again in 2030 Season 20/21 as I recall and the first spectator event of the Covid pandemicDrew 1-1 with BournemouthI was there - who else was?P.S. Posting this now so I can hoof it again in 2030 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:11:11 PM by Ural Quntz » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 595





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 595TRUMP 2020 Re: Remember that game only 1000 in? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:09:09 PM »



Did they let any away fans in or not . what about the concourse were the bars n that all open



Not me ..Did they let any away fans in or not . what about the concourse were the bars n that all open Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 595





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 595TRUMP 2020 Re: Remember that game only 1000 in? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:42:52 PM »



Must have been full of lefty turds I bet Nichols started the clapping off ClappingMust have been full of lefty turds I bet Nichols started the clapping off Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 504





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 504Pack o cunts Re: Remember that game only 1000 in? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:47:24 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:21:51 PM well were the bars n that open or not ?



No bars for beer or burgers



Masks on in the concourse if you go for a piss



No Tv's in concourse



Spacing was alternate rows and two spaces between seats



Everybody quite well behaved



Plenty of lefty Liberals clapping the capitulating to Black Power!



Gibbo there - his hair is now ginger



Anything else?



No bars for beer or burgersMasks on in the concourse if you go for a pissNo Tv's in concourseSpacing was alternate rows and two spaces between seatsEverybody quite well behavedPlenty of lefty Liberals clapping the capitulating to Black Power!Gibbo there - his hair is now gingerAnything else? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 056





Posts: 11 056 Re: Remember that game only 1000 in? « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:31:21 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 06:42:52 PM



Must have been full of lefty turds I bet Nichols started the clapping off

ClappingMust have been full of lefty turds I bet Nichols started the clapping off

NO RESPONSE

BROWN NOSED CUNT SNEAKED IN WITH THE BORO TV CREW I HAVE A FEELING THAT CUNT WASN'T THERE A FEW POSTERS ON BOREME ASKED HIM IF HE HAD A TICKETNO RESPONSEBROWN NOSED CUNT SNEAKED IN WITH THE BORO TV CREW Logged