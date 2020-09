Ural Quntz



Remember that game only 1000 in? « on: Today at 06:03:28 PM »



Drew 1-1 with Bournemouth



I was there - who else was?









Season 2021 as I recall and the first spectator event of the Covid pandemic
Drew 1-1 with Bournemouth
I was there - who else was?
P.S. Posting this now so I can hoof it again in 2030

Re: Remember that game only 1000 in? « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:09:09 PM »



Did they let any away fans in or not . what about the concourse were the bars n that all open



Not me .. Did they let any away fans in or not . what about the concourse were the bars n that all open

Re: Remember that game only 1000 in? « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:42:52 PM »



Must have been full of lefty turds I bet Nichols started the clapping off