RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 833





Posts: 833

Re: A view from the stands « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:19:42 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:11:58 PM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:39:12 PM back in the cross for a few Britney spears

Played fucking good today lads, we should have won but it's a good point. Second half was a good performanceback in the cross for a few Britney spears

CELEBRATING THE 400 YER HAD ON AT 6/4 FOR A BORNMUFF WIN

Didn't do it monkey lad, haven't had anything on today, just wanted to enjoy the game lad Didn't do it monkey lad, haven't had anything on today, just wanted to enjoy the game lad