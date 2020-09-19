Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 19, 2020, 06:55:33 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A view from the stands
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A view from the stands (Read 86 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 833
A view from the stands
«
on:
Today
at 05:39:12 PM »
Played fucking good today lads, we should have won but it's a good point. Second half was a good performance
back in the cross for a few Britney spears
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 052
Re: A view from the stands
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:11:58 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:39:12 PM
Played fucking good today lads, we should have won but it's a good point. Second half was a good performance
back in the cross for a few Britney spears
CELEBRATING THE 400 YER HAD ON AT 6/4 FOR A BORNMUFF WIN
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 833
Re: A view from the stands
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:19:42 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 06:11:58 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:39:12 PM
Played fucking good today lads, we should have won but it's a good point. Second half was a good performance
back in the cross for a few Britney spears
CELEBRATING THE 400 YER HAD ON AT 6/4 FOR A BORNMUFF WIN
Didn't do it monkey lad, haven't had anything on today, just wanted to enjoy the game lad
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 052
Re: A view from the stands
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:48:58 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:19:42 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 06:11:58 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:39:12 PM
Played fucking good today lads, we should have won but it's a good point. Second half was a good performance
back in the cross for a few Britney spears
CELEBRATING THE 400 YER HAD ON AT 6/4 FOR A BORNMUFF WIN
Didn't do it monkey lad, haven't had anything on today, just wanted to enjoy the game lad
I BAILED OUT ALSO
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 833
Re: A view from the stands
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:51:35 PM »
Just had £50 on united at half time see what happens
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...