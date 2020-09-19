Welcome,
September 19, 2020, 03:27:18 PM
Horse racing
Author
Topic: Horse racing (Read 11 times)
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 260
Horse racing
«
on:
Today
at 03:21:29 PM »
Did anyone see that gamble today at Navan? 20/1 this am 6/4 at the off. Nearly fell at the 1st (jockey under the horses neck) then wins doing handstands..............(i got 9/1 but wasnt a tip off anyone)......
