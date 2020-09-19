Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2020, 03:27:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Horse racing  (Read 11 times)
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 260


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:21:29 PM »
Did anyone see that gamble today at Navan? 20/1 this am 6/4 at the off. Nearly fell at the 1st (jockey under the horses neck) then wins doing handstands..............(i got 9/1 but wasnt a tip off anyone)......
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 