September 19, 2020, 03:27:13 PM
Match
CLEM FANDANGO
Match
Team:
Morsy on the bench.
monkeyman
Re: Match
Team:
Morsy on the bench.
THANK FUCK BOLA AND FRY ARE ON THE BENCH
Steboro
Re: Match
Is everyone's commentary all garbled?
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Match
Is everyone's commentary all garbled?
Yep
You can run the audio stream as well though.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Match
Reasonably bright start.
Come on Boro!
Steboro
Re: Match
Why did they bundle all the fans into small areas, when there is a whole stadium
Minge
Re: Match
Also, how the fuck does jimmy fucking saville get anywhere near the starting 11 !!!!!!!!!!!
nekder365
Re: Match
I cant get Radio Tees but can get Radio Barcode clear as a bell......
