Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2020, 03:27:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Match  (Read 79 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:48:05 PM »
Team:



Morsy on the bench.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 050


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:56:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:48:05 PM
Team:



Morsy on the bench.

 oleary
THANK FUCK BOLA AND FRY ARE ON THE BENCH
Logged
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 445


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:01 PM »
Is everyone's commentary all garbled?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:07:47 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 03:03:01 PM
Is everyone's commentary all garbled?

Yep

You can run the audio stream as well though.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 357



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:08:17 PM »
Reasonably bright start.

Come on Boro!

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 445


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:10:12 PM »
Why did they bundle all the fans into small areas, when there is a whole stadium
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 631

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:13:56 PM »
Also, how the fuck does jimmy fucking saville get anywhere near the starting 11 !!!!!!!!!!!
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 260


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:16:29 PM »
I cant get Radio Tees but can get Radio Barcode clear as a bell...... cry cry
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 