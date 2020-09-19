|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
Think you will find it was the Democratic Party that are the Party of the Confederate flag and the KKK Matty
Oh and Joe Biden said the following:
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden once said he didn't want his kids to grow up in a "racial jungle" in regards to desegregation.https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-racial-jungle-quote/
Carry on though Matty
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
It all part of Southern history and if people want to fly it its up to them. People round here don't lay down to the fanny lefties.
Im aware of that
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Micksgrill
|
Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump
The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.
That do you?
Lies ...that's pretty much any leader from Nixon to Blair to trump.
Racism ....where? Told ALL those attending Charlottesville riots they were as bad as each other. Or is that not good enough
Misogyny.......so fuck.. at least he ain't banging his cabinet like others.
Chucking kids in cages.......now I've heard some shit, but you've been watching CNN or RT too much.
I hope he wipes the floor with that retard Biden. MSM will be out of jobs if trump loses, he is an all round great entertainer who doesn't give a fuck
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Squarewheelbike
|
Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump
The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.
That do you?
Lies ...that's pretty much any leader from Nixon to Blair to trump.
Racism ....where? Told ALL those attending Charlottesville riots they were as bad as each other. Or is that not good enough
Misogyny.......so fuck.. at least he ain't banging his cabinet like others.
Chucking kids in cages.......now I've heard some shit, but you've been watching CNN or RT too much.
I hope he wipes the floor with that retard Biden. MSM will be out of jobs if trump loses, he is an all round great entertainer who doesn't give a fuck
Keep drinking your Kool aid there Mick!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump
The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.
That do you?
Can you provide links that substantiate any of those accusations
Theres only one person drinking the msm kool Aid mate and thats you. Youre so typical of a london based trump hater that doesnt really know why he hates trump but simply parrots what all the other london liberal wankers are saying
4 more years - suck it up
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erimus44
|
Fucking hell, Lenin. I know you're thick as shit, but do you realise "drinking the Kool aid" is an Americanism?
Not surprising cretins like SWB use it and cretins like you defend it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
we used to use kool aid and gater aid to make home brew in Afghanistan. It tasted horrible and generally resulted in getting the shits.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Fucking hell, Lenin. I know you're thick as shit, but do you realise "drinking the Kool aid" is an Americanism?
Not surprising cretins like SWB use it and cretins like you defend it.
I'm not Lenin, and its not an Americanism.
Saying movie instead of film is an Americanism, or line instead of queue. Asking 'can I get' instead of may I have or saying dude or douce bag are Americanism.
The Jonestown massacre didn't happen in the United States and the term 'drinking the kool-aid' is in reference to what happened, its not an American way of saying another term which exists in British English. If Jim Jones had used R-Whites lemonade instead of Kool-Aid we'd all be saying 'drinking the R-Whites' or 'drinking the lemonade". The fact it was an American product used does not make the statement an Americanism.
But yeah, I'm the thick cunt
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Erimus44
|
Fucking hell, Lenin. I know you're thick as shit, but do you realise "drinking the Kool aid" is an Americanism?
Not surprising cretins like SWB use it and cretins like you defend it.
I'm not Lenin, and its not an Americanism.
Saying movie instead of film is an Americanism, or line instead of queue. Asking 'can I get' instead of may I have or saying dude or douce bag are Americanism.
The Jonestown massacre didn't happen in the United States and the term 'drinking the kool-aid' is in reference to what happened, its not an American way of saying another term which exists in British English. If Jim Jones had used R-Whites lemonade instead of Kool-Aid we'd all be saying 'drinking the R-Whites' or 'drinking the lemonade". The fact it was an American product used does not make the statement an Americanism.
But yeah, I'm the thick cunt
Sad state of affairs when shitrags like you are so warped in the head you cannot tell the difference any more between what is and isn't an Americanism.
Only people who use in Britain are Americanised mongs, Lenin. Always has been the case.
|
|
|
|
Logged