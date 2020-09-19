Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 23, 2020, 07:25:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Joe Biden  (Read 868 times)
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 456


View Profile
« on: September 19, 2020, 02:39:23 PM »
This Joe Biden bloke is far more dangerous than Trump.  He pretty much lost every vote in Louisiana or Texss with this statement.   Promising to end offshore drilling,, both states economies would simply collapse.

https://youtu.be/3me-6PSieRw
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 19, 2020, 03:28:02 PM »
The democrats are as useless as our Labour party. If the best they can produce is Clinton/Biden and Corbyn/Starmer they can expect to be watching from the sidelines for a long time to come yet.

Biden is a senile old child sniffer who needed a teleprompter to do a softball interview with that useless fat cunt James Corden.

Trump will batter him in the debates.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 584


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 19, 2020, 05:03:13 PM »
Yes but will Biden appear in the debates? The MSM are giving him such an easy ride. Anyway I don't think the majority of Americans are that easily fooled. They know what's going on. Biden is just a dopey old man who will make way ,one way or the other for the Harris woman. They won't let it happen.Trump wil get four more years.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 911

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 19, 2020, 05:07:04 PM »
Been doing too much beak has Biden, cunt for it I heard. Heads now a bag of shreddies
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 887



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM »
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 937


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 19, 2020, 05:41:18 PM »
I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 456


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 05:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Pile on September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

They certainly open about it around here.  Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere

Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 414



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: September 19, 2020, 05:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 19, 2020, 05:41:18 PM
I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!

Many vote for Trump, not because they like him, but because they are fucking sick of the democrats - who can't put up a decent candidate themselves.  Clinton was hated and Biden is a train wreck. 

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 094


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 19, 2020, 05:51:31 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on September 19, 2020, 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

They certainly open about it around here.  Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere





Next to their confederate flag  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 947


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: September 19, 2020, 06:01:35 PM »


 rava rava rava
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 937


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 19, 2020, 06:19:01 PM »
I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 973



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: September 19, 2020, 06:20:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 19, 2020, 05:51:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on September 19, 2020, 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

They certainly open about it around here.  Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere





Next to their confederate flag  monkey

Think you will find it was the Democratic Party that are the Party of the Confederate flag and the KKK Matty

Oh and Joe Biden said the following:

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden once said he didn't want his kids to grow up in a "racial jungle" in regards to desegregation.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-racial-jungle-quote/

Carry on though Matty  :like:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 973



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: September 19, 2020, 06:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 19, 2020, 06:19:01 PM
I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.

Who will be battered by Crenshaw and Candace Owens...... the time of familial dynesties of the left are way in the past

Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Yang were the dems only chance of success and they got 9% from a now far left party caucus.
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 977


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: September 19, 2020, 07:23:00 PM »
I'm struggling to see what trump has done wrong in his presidency. Yeah covid has fucked it up for him, and most western govts, but before that he brought millions of jobs to Hispanics blacks etc, calling out china for what they are, stock markets st all time high and bringing troops back from where they are not wanted, getting some peace with Israel and the arabs + getting the krauts and others to pay their share of nato. On the other hand, Obama dropped shit loads of bombs in Iraq and Syria and gets the Nobel peace prize.....cos he is black. Trump is obnoxious but he is telling it how it is.  Unlike the cocks we have got in this countty
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 456


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: September 19, 2020, 09:23:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 19, 2020, 05:51:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on September 19, 2020, 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

They certainly open about it around here.  Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere





Next to their confederate flag  monkey

It all part of Southern history and if people want to fly it its up to them.  People round here don't lay down to the fanny lefties. 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 094


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: September 19, 2020, 09:26:30 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on September 19, 2020, 09:23:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 19, 2020, 05:51:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on September 19, 2020, 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

They certainly open about it around here.  Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere





Next to their confederate flag  monkey

It all part of Southern history and if people want to fly it its up to them.  People round here don't lay down to the fanny lefties. 


Im aware of that  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: September 20, 2020, 01:30:36 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on September 19, 2020, 06:01:35 PM


 rava rava rava

  brilliant that
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: September 20, 2020, 08:12:18 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 19, 2020, 07:23:00 PM
I'm struggling to see what trump has done wrong in his presidency. Yeah covid has fucked it up for him, and most western govts, but before that he brought millions of jobs to Hispanics blacks etc, calling out china for what they are, stock markets st all time high and bringing troops back from where they are not wanted, getting some peace with Israel and the arabs + getting the krauts and others to pay their share of nato. On the other hand, Obama dropped shit loads of bombs in Iraq and Syria and gets the Nobel peace prize.....cos he is black. Trump is obnoxious but he is telling it how it is.  Unlike the cocks we have got in this countty

Lefties dont really have a counter argument to that

Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 865


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: September 20, 2020, 08:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 20, 2020, 01:30:36 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on September 19, 2020, 06:01:35 PM


 rava rava rava

  brilliant that


Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 589


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: September 21, 2020, 08:07:15 AM »
Saw a clip of this guy on the news at the weekend and he was talking like he'd had a stroke and forgetting what he'd just been talking about. Is that his standard condition?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 159



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: September 21, 2020, 09:14:42 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 21, 2020, 08:07:15 AM
Saw a clip of this guy on the news at the weekend and he was talking like he'd had a stroke and forgetting what he'd just been talking about. Is that his standard condition?  :pd:

Trump, or Biden? Giz a clue
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 584


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: September 21, 2020, 09:21:40 AM »
Gibberish comes out of Bidens mouth. He must have scrambled eggs for brains.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 589


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: September 21, 2020, 09:23:42 AM »
The one without an orange wig.
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: September 21, 2020, 09:24:24 AM »
https://www.rt.com/usa/501231-biden-millions-die-covid-speech/

Biden says 200m American's will die of Covid by the time I finish this speech.

Elect that fucking idiot? I don't think so.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: September 21, 2020, 09:30:02 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA-GoeFGyIc

He's bat shit crazy. Of course the UK and US media will never show most of this stuff.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 737


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: September 21, 2020, 03:36:41 PM »
Biden is a Trojan Horse candidate; what is really worrying is what is inside.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 937


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: September 21, 2020, 07:04:38 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on September 20, 2020, 08:12:18 PM


Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump

The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.

That do you?
« Last Edit: September 21, 2020, 07:07:15 PM by Squarewheelbike » Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 977


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: September 21, 2020, 07:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 21, 2020, 07:04:38 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on September 20, 2020, 08:12:18 PM


Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump

The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.

That do you?


Lies ...that's pretty much any leader from Nixon to  Blair to trump.
Racism ....where?  Told ALL those attending Charlottesville riots they were as bad as each other. Or is that not good enough
Misogyny.......so fuck.. at least he ain't banging his cabinet like others.
Chucking kids in cages.......now  I've heard some shit, but you've been watching CNN or RT too much.

I hope he wipes the floor with that retard Biden.  MSM will be out of jobs if trump loses, he is an all round great entertainer who doesn't give a fuck
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 937


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: September 21, 2020, 07:39:05 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 21, 2020, 07:18:07 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 21, 2020, 07:04:38 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on September 20, 2020, 08:12:18 PM


Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump

The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.

That do you?


Lies ...that's pretty much any leader from Nixon to  Blair to trump.
Racism ....where?  Told ALL those attending Charlottesville riots they were as bad as each other. Or is that not good enough
Misogyny.......so fuck.. at least he ain't banging his cabinet like others.
Chucking kids in cages.......now  I've heard some shit, but you've been watching CNN or RT too much.

I hope he wipes the floor with that retard Biden.  MSM will be out of jobs if trump loses, he is an all round great entertainer who doesn't give a fuck

Keep drinking your Kool aid there Mick!
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: September 21, 2020, 07:55:58 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 21, 2020, 07:04:38 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on September 20, 2020, 08:12:18 PM


Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump

The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.

That do you?

 

FOUR MORE YEARS  :beer:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: September 21, 2020, 08:48:57 PM »
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 887



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: September 21, 2020, 09:44:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 21, 2020, 08:48:57 PM

charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 947


View Profile WWW
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:21:06 PM »
FOUR MORE YEARS

Agreed

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:37:03 PM »

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 803


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:40:05 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 21, 2020, 07:04:38 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on September 20, 2020, 08:12:18 PM


Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump

The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.

That do you?

Can you provide links that substantiate any of those accusations

Theres only one person drinking the msm kool Aid mate and thats you. Youre so typical of a london based trump hater that doesnt really know why he hates trump but simply parrots what all the other london liberal wankers are saying

4 more years - suck it up
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 362


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM »
"Kool aid"

Fucking dumb Americanised mong.  rava
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 161


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM
"Kool aid"

Fucking dumb Americanised mong.  rava

Kool-Aid is a product and the term is used in reference to to the Jonestown massacre.

There's nothing 'americanised' about it, you fucking idiot.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Jonestown-massacre
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 414



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:23:42 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM
"Kool aid"

Fucking dumb Americanised mong.  rava

Kool-Aid is a product and the term is used in reference to to the Jonestown massacre.

There's nothing 'americanised' about it, you fucking idiot.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Jonestown-massacre



 sshhh  apart from it being an American product  sshhh
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 362


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:04:52 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:23:42 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM
"Kool aid"

Fucking dumb Americanised mong.  rava

Kool-Aid is a product and the term is used in reference to to the Jonestown massacre.

There's nothing 'americanised' about it, you fucking idiot.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Jonestown-massacre


Fucking hell, Lenin. I know you're thick as shit, but do you realise "drinking the Kool aid" is an Americanism?

Not surprising cretins like SWB use it and cretins like you defend it.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 991


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:24:14 AM »
That vat of poison does look tasty like, can understand why they all drank it  klins
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 887



View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 07:10:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:23:42 PM
Quote from: Erimus44 on Yesterday at 10:51:52 PM
"Kool aid"

Fucking dumb Americanised mong.  rava

Kool-Aid is a product and the term is used in reference to to the Jonestown massacre.

There's nothing 'americanised' about it, you fucking idiot.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Jonestown-massacre


we used to use kool aid and gater aid to make home brew in Afghanistan. It tasted horrible and generally resulted in getting the shits.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 