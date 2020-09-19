|
Oldfield
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
Think you will find it was the Democratic Party that are the Party of the Confederate flag and the KKK Matty
Oh and Joe Biden said the following:
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden once said he didn't want his kids to grow up in a "racial jungle" in regards to desegregation.https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-racial-jungle-quote/
Carry on though Matty
El Capitan
Micksgrill
Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump
The lies, the racism, the misogyny, throwing refugee children into cages, sucking up to dictators and generally behaving like a spoilt five year whenever he's criticised, and basically being and all round cunt who shafted loads of people who worked for him! Oh and cowardly draft dodger who went on to denigrate genuine war heroes and Gold Star families.
That do you?
Lies ...that's pretty much any leader from Nixon to Blair to trump.
Racism ....where? Told ALL those attending Charlottesville riots they were as bad as each other. Or is that not good enough
Misogyny.......so fuck.. at least he ain't banging his cabinet like others.
Chucking kids in cages.......now I've heard some shit, but you've been watching CNN or RT too much.
I hope he wipes the floor with that retard Biden. MSM will be out of jobs if trump loses, he is an all round great entertainer who doesn't give a fuck
Squarewheelbike
Keep drinking your Kool aid there Mick!
