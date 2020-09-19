Steboro

Joe Biden « on: September 19, 2020, 02:39:23 PM »



https://youtu.be/3me-6PSieRw This Joe Biden bloke is far more dangerous than Trump. He pretty much lost every vote in Louisiana or Texss with this statement. Promising to end offshore drilling,, both states economies would simply collapse.

Posts: 4 134 Re: Joe Biden « Reply #1 on: September 19, 2020, 03:28:02 PM » The democrats are as useless as our Labour party. If the best they can produce is Clinton/Biden and Corbyn/Starmer they can expect to be watching from the sidelines for a long time to come yet.



Biden is a senile old child sniffer who needed a teleprompter to do a softball interview with that useless fat cunt James Corden.



Trump will batter him in the debates.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #2 on: September 19, 2020, 05:03:13 PM » Yes but will Biden appear in the debates? The MSM are giving him such an easy ride. Anyway I don't think the majority of Americans are that easily fooled. They know what's going on. Biden is just a dopey old man who will make way ,one way or the other for the Harris woman. They won't let it happen.Trump wil get four more years.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #3 on: September 19, 2020, 05:07:04 PM » Been doing too much beak has Biden, cunt for it I heard. Heads now a bag of shreddies

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #4 on: September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM » Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #5 on: September 19, 2020, 05:41:18 PM » I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 05:44:55 PM » Quote from: Pile on September 19, 2020, 05:09:51 PM Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere



They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere



Posts: 15 392 Re: Joe Biden « Reply #7 on: September 19, 2020, 05:45:42 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 19, 2020, 05:41:18 PM I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!



Many vote for Trump, not because they like him, but because they are fucking sick of the democrats - who can't put up a decent candidate themselves. Clinton was hated and Biden is a train wreck.



Re: Joe Biden « Reply #10 on: September 19, 2020, 06:19:01 PM » I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.

Posts: 970 Re: Joe Biden « Reply #12 on: September 19, 2020, 06:22:27 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 19, 2020, 06:19:01 PM I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.



Who will be battered by Crenshaw and Candace Owens...... the time of familial dynesties of the left are way in the past



Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Yang were the dems only chance of success and they got 9% from a now far left party caucus.



Re: Joe Biden « Reply #13 on: September 19, 2020, 07:23:00 PM » I'm struggling to see what trump has done wrong in his presidency. Yeah covid has fucked it up for him, and most western govts, but before that he brought millions of jobs to Hispanics blacks etc, calling out china for what they are, stock markets st all time high and bringing troops back from where they are not wanted, getting some peace with Israel and the arabs + getting the krauts and others to pay their share of nato. On the other hand, Obama dropped shit loads of bombs in Iraq and Syria and gets the Nobel peace prize.....cos he is black. Trump is obnoxious but he is telling it how it is. Unlike the cocks we have got in this countty

Posts: 798 Re: Joe Biden « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:12:18 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on September 19, 2020, 07:23:00 PM I'm struggling to see what trump has done wrong in his presidency. Yeah covid has fucked it up for him, and most western govts, but before that he brought millions of jobs to Hispanics blacks etc, calling out china for what they are, stock markets st all time high and bringing troops back from where they are not wanted, getting some peace with Israel and the arabs + getting the krauts and others to pay their share of nato. On the other hand, Obama dropped shit loads of bombs in Iraq and Syria and gets the Nobel peace prize.....cos he is black. Trump is obnoxious but he is telling it how it is. Unlike the cocks we have got in this countty



Lefties dont really have a counter argument to that



Squarewheelbike - why do dislike trump Lefties dont really have a counter argument to thatSquarewheelbike - why do dislike trump Logged