« on: Yesterday at 02:39:23 PM »



https://youtu.be/3me-6PSieRw This Joe Biden bloke is far more dangerous than Trump. He pretty much lost every vote in Louisiana or Texss with this statement. Promising to end offshore drilling,, both states economies would simply collapse. Logged

Posts: 4 123 Re: Joe Biden « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:28:02 PM » The democrats are as useless as our Labour party. If the best they can produce is Clinton/Biden and Corbyn/Starmer they can expect to be watching from the sidelines for a long time to come yet.



Biden is a senile old child sniffer who needed a teleprompter to do a softball interview with that useless fat cunt James Corden.



Trump will batter him in the debates.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:03:13 PM » Yes but will Biden appear in the debates? The MSM are giving him such an easy ride. Anyway I don't think the majority of Americans are that easily fooled. They know what's going on. Biden is just a dopey old man who will make way ,one way or the other for the Harris woman. They won't let it happen.Trump wil get four more years.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 PM » Been doing too much beak has Biden, cunt for it I heard. Heads now a bag of shreddies

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:09:51 PM » Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:41:18 PM » I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:44:55 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:09:51 PM Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.



They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere



Re: Joe Biden « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:45:42 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:41:18 PM I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!



Many vote for Trump, not because they like him, but because they are fucking sick of the democrats - who can't put up a decent candidate themselves. Clinton was hated and Biden is a train wreck.



Re: Joe Biden « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:19:01 PM » I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:22:27 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:19:01 PM I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.



Who will be battered by Crenshaw and Candace Owens...... the time of familial dynesties of the left are way in the past



Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Yang were the dems only chance of success and they got 9% from a now far left party caucus.



