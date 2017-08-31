Welcome,
September 20, 2020, 01:39:39 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Joe Biden
Author
Topic: Joe Biden (Read 336 times)
Steboro
Joe Biden
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:23 PM »
This Joe Biden bloke is far more dangerous than Trump. He pretty much lost every vote in Louisiana or Texss with this statement. Promising to end offshore drilling,, both states economies would simply collapse.
https://youtu.be/3me-6PSieRw
Bobupanddown
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:28:02 PM »
The democrats are as useless as our Labour party. If the best they can produce is Clinton/Biden and Corbyn/Starmer they can expect to be watching from the sidelines for a long time to come yet.
Biden is a senile old child sniffer who needed a teleprompter to do a softball interview with that useless fat cunt James Corden.
Trump will batter him in the debates.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:03:13 PM »
Yes but will Biden appear in the debates? The MSM are giving him such an easy ride. Anyway I don't think the majority of Americans are that easily fooled. They know what's going on. Biden is just a dopey old man who will make way ,one way or the other for the Harris woman. They won't let it happen.Trump wil get four more years.
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:04 PM »
Been doing too much beak has Biden, cunt for it I heard. Heads now a bag of shreddies
Pile
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:09:51 PM »
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:41:18 PM »
I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!
Steboro
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:44:55 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 05:41:18 PM
I still find it hard to believe, people voted for Trump and are willing to do so again because god says so!
Many vote for Trump, not because they like him, but because they are fucking sick of the democrats - who can't put up a decent candidate themselves. Clinton was hated and Biden is a train wreck.
El Capitan
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:51:31 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
plazmuh
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:01:35 PM »
Squarewheelbike
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:19:01 PM »
I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.
Oldfield
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:20:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:51:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
Think you will find it was the Democratic Party that are the Party of the Confederate flag and the KKK Matty
Oh and Joe Biden said the following:
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden once said he didn't want his kids to grow up in a "racial jungle" in regards to desegregation.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-racial-jungle-quote/
Carry on though Matty
Oldfield
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 06:19:01 PM
I reckon the Democrats are keeping their powder dry while the Trump circus goes on, and nominate Joe Kennedy in four years time.
Who will be battered by Crenshaw and Candace Owens...... the time of familial dynesties of the left are way in the past
Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Yang were the dems only chance of success and they got 9% from a now far left party caucus.
Micksgrill
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:00 PM »
I'm struggling to see what trump has done wrong in his presidency. Yeah covid has fucked it up for him, and most western govts, but before that he brought millions of jobs to Hispanics blacks etc, calling out china for what they are, stock markets st all time high and bringing troops back from where they are not wanted, getting some peace with Israel and the arabs + getting the krauts and others to pay their share of nato. On the other hand, Obama dropped shit loads of bombs in Iraq and Syria and gets the Nobel peace prize.....cos he is black. Trump is obnoxious but he is telling it how it is. Unlike the cocks we have got in this countty
Steboro
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:51:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
It all part of Southern history and if people want to fly it its up to them. People round here don't lay down to the fanny lefties.
El Capitan
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:26:30 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 09:23:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:51:31 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:44:55 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:09:51 PM
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
They certainly open about it around here. Trump 2020 - No More Bullshit flags everywhere
Next to their confederate flag
It all part of Southern history and if people want to fly it its up to them. People round here don't lay down to the fanny lefties.
Im aware of that
Bobupanddown
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:30:36 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Yesterday
at 06:01:35 PM
brilliant that
