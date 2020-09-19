Steboro

Joe Biden « on: Today at 02:39:23 PM »



Steboro

https://youtu.be/3me-6PSieRw This Joe Biden bloke is far more dangerous than Trump. He pretty much lost every vote in Louisiana or Texss with this statement. Promising to end offshore drilling,, both states economies would simply collapse.

Posts: 4 119 Re: Joe Biden « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:28:02 PM » The democrats are as useless as our Labour party. If the best they can produce is Clinton/Biden and Corbyn/Starmer they can expect to be watching from the sidelines for a long time to come yet.



Biden is a senile old child sniffer who needed a teleprompter to do a softball interview with that useless fat cunt James Corden.



Trump will batter him in the debates.

Bill Buxton

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:03:13 PM » Yes but will Biden appear in the debates? The MSM are giving him such an easy ride. Anyway I don't think the majority of Americans are that easily fooled. They know what's going on. Biden is just a dopey old man who will make way ,one way or the other for the Harris woman. They won't let it happen.Trump wil get four more years.

RedSteel

Re: Joe Biden « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:07:04 PM » Been doing too much beak has Biden, cunt for it I heard. Heads now a bag of shreddies