September 19, 2020, 05:11:07 PM
Joe Biden
Topic: Joe Biden (Read 101 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 448
Joe Biden
«
on:
Today
at 02:39:23 PM »
This Joe Biden bloke is far more dangerous than Trump. He pretty much lost every vote in Louisiana or Texss with this statement. Promising to end offshore drilling,, both states economies would simply collapse.
https://youtu.be/3me-6PSieRw
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 119
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:28:02 PM »
The democrats are as useless as our Labour party. If the best they can produce is Clinton/Biden and Corbyn/Starmer they can expect to be watching from the sidelines for a long time to come yet.
Biden is a senile old child sniffer who needed a teleprompter to do a softball interview with that useless fat cunt James Corden.
Trump will batter him in the debates.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 582
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:03:13 PM »
Yes but will Biden appear in the debates? The MSM are giving him such an easy ride. Anyway I don't think the majority of Americans are that easily fooled. They know what's going on. Biden is just a dopey old man who will make way ,one way or the other for the Harris woman. They won't let it happen.Trump wil get four more years.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 892
UTB
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:07:04 PM »
Been doing too much beak has Biden, cunt for it I heard. Heads now a bag of shreddies
Pile
Posts: 40 847
Re: Joe Biden
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:09:51 PM »
Its a good job voting is private, I wonder how many would openly admit to voting for trump? They seem to have a massive silent majority but I only get to see what MSM allows.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
