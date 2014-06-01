Its the start ov things to come.... as the take over begins !
They'll soon ban hot chocolate !
You'll soon be digging the garden with a shovel and not a spade !
Any how here's one for u Ricky boy....
Hate to do this about a restaurant in Boro
but feel you deserve to know.
** Be aware **
We ordered a Chinese takeaway from a local place (I won't name them) we went to pick it up and as we were driving home, we heard the bags rustling and moving!!!
We thought what in the world is that? Has something got in the bag? We thought we could see a little pair of eyes peering out
I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers,
I thought its got to be a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down ...
And there it was ...
Are you ready for it after last weeks joke.....
... A Peeking Duck!!!.
Does that one get your approvel Rik....