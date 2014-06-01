RIK MAYALL

World Has Gone Mad Number 657481



Washington Redskins are now called Washington Football Team.



From That



To This

Washington Redskins are now called Washington Football Team.

From That

To This

Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:12:36 PM Who gives a fuck?

American football is a load of fucking shite



American football is a load of fucking shite



But our wokes rely on the US wokes for direction, and the wokinidustry UK with msm in strong support, campaign, fabricate truth and censor selectively that us white Brits are racist and privileged.

Re: World Has Gone Mad Number 657481

They'll soon ban hot chocolate !

You'll soon be digging the garden with a shovel and not a spade !



Any how here's one for u Ricky boy....



Hate to do this about a restaurant in Boro

but feel you deserve to know.



** Be aware **



We ordered a Chinese takeaway from a local place (I won't name them) we went to pick it up and as we were driving home, we heard the bags rustling and moving!!!



We thought what in the world is that? Has something got in the bag? We thought we could see a little pair of eyes peering out



I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers,



I thought its got to be a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down ...

And there it was ...















Are you ready for it after last weeks joke.....











... A Peeking Duck!!!.







Does that one get your approvel Rik....











Its the start ov things to come.... as the take over begins !

They'll soon ban hot chocolate !

You'll soon be digging the garden with a shovel and not a spade !

Any how here's one for u Ricky boy....

Hate to do this about a restaurant in Boro

but feel you deserve to know.

** Be aware **

We ordered a Chinese takeaway from a local place (I won't name them) we went to pick it up and as we were driving home, we heard the bags rustling and moving!!!

We thought what in the world is that? Has something got in the bag? We thought we could see a little pair of eyes peering out

I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers,

I thought its got to be a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down ...

And there it was ...

Are you ready for it after last weeks joke.....

... A Peeking Duck!!!.

Does that one get your approvel Rik....

old ones are the best



old ones are the best

I didn't complain about your other ones, distasteful maybe, but a joke is a joke.

Re: World Has Gone Mad Number 657481



So i said to the 1st Chinese person i saw "Whats with the hold up? Are you fucking the chef?"



The last i was in a Chinese restaurant it was taking ages.

So i said to the 1st Chinese person i saw "Whats with the hold up? Are you fucking the chef?"

"No" came the reply "I am Wan King the waiter"................

old ones are the best

I didn't complain about your other ones, distasteful maybe, but a joke is a joke.

Fair doos...