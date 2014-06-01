Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: World Has Gone Mad Number 657481  (Read 228 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 01:43:07 PM »
NFL

Washington Redskins are now called Washington Football Team.

From That

To This
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:36 PM »
The NFL is dying on its arse and is literally giving away its content begging for people to watch.

Get woke go broke.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:40 PM »
I am confused. I always thought their name was a nod to the "original" Americans? Not a racist statement?
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:16 PM »
Whats next? The New York Jets re-named The New York Tuskagee Airmen?
Fuck knows what will happen to The Cleveland Browns......
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:12:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:04:40 PM
I am confused. I always thought their name was a nod to the "original" Americans? Not a racist statement?

It's the "redskin" bit that caused a problem.

Washington Braves would have been fine.

 oleary
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:12:36 PM »
Who gives a fuck?

American football is a load of fucking shite
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:14:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:12:09 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:04:40 PM
I am confused. I always thought their name was a nod to the "original" Americans? Not a racist statement?

It's the "redskin" bit that caused a problem.

Washington Braves would have been fine.

 oleary

It wont have been accepted surely (sorry for calling you Shirley) is Braves not the same connotation??
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:15:41 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:12:36 PM
Who gives a fuck?

American football is a load of fucking shite

Tell me. Cricket fan i bet???...........
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:18:54 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:09 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:12:09 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:04:40 PM
I am confused. I always thought their name was a nod to the "original" Americans? Not a racist statement?

It's the "redskin" bit that caused a problem.

Washington Braves would have been fine.

 oleary

It wont have been accepted surely (sorry for calling you Shirley) is Braves not the same connotation??

No.  One is talking about skin colour - the other isn't.
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:19:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:18:54 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:09 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:12:09 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:04:40 PM
I am confused. I always thought their name was a nod to the "original" Americans? Not a racist statement?

It's the "redskin" bit that caused a problem.

Washington Braves would have been fine.

 oleary

It wont have been accepted surely (sorry for calling you Shirley) is Braves not the same connotation??

No.  One is talking about skin colour - the other isn't.
:like:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:24:27 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:12:36 PM
Who gives a fuck?

American football is a load of fucking shite

But our wokes rely on the US wokes for direction, and the wokinidustry UK with msm in strong support, campaign, fabricate truth and censor selectively that us white Brits are racist and privileged.
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:58:58 PM »
Its the start ov things to come.... as the take over begins !
They'll soon ban hot chocolate !
You'll soon be digging the garden with a shovel and not a spade ! 

Any how here's one for u Ricky boy....

Hate to do this about a restaurant in Boro
but feel you deserve to know.

** Be aware **

We ordered a Chinese takeaway from a local place (I won't name them) we went to pick it up and as we were driving home, we heard the bags rustling and moving!!!

We thought what in the world is that? Has something got in the bag? We thought we could see a little pair of eyes peering out

I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers,

I thought its got to be a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down ...
And there it was ...







Are you ready for it after last weeks joke.....





... A Peeking Duck!!!.

 

Does that one get your approvel Rik....
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:00:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:58:58 PM
Its the start ov things to come.... as the take over begins !
They'll soon ban hot chocolate !
You'll soon be digging the garden with a shovel and not a spade ! 

Any how here's one for u Ricky boy....

Hate to do this about a restaurant in Boro
but feel you deserve to know.

** Be aware **

We ordered a Chinese takeaway from a local place (I won't name them) we went to pick it up and as we were driving home, we heard the bags rustling and moving!!!

We thought what in the world is that? Has something got in the bag? We thought we could see a little pair of eyes peering out

I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers,

I thought its got to be a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down ...
And there it was ...







Are you ready for it after last weeks joke.....





... A Peeking Duck!!!.

 

Does that one get your approvel Rik....







old ones are the best

I didn't complain about your other ones, distasteful maybe, but a joke is a joke.
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:04:37 PM »
The last i was in a Chinese restaurant it was taking ages.

So i said to the 1st Chinese person i saw "Whats with the hold up? Are you fucking the chef?"

"No" came the reply "I am Wan King the waiter"................ :chrisk: :chrisk:
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:52:24 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:00:44 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:58:58 PM
Its the start ov things to come.... as the take over begins !
They'll soon ban hot chocolate !
You'll soon be digging the garden with a shovel and not a spade ! 

Any how here's one for u Ricky boy....

Hate to do this about a restaurant in Boro
but feel you deserve to know.

** Be aware **

We ordered a Chinese takeaway from a local place (I won't name them) we went to pick it up and as we were driving home, we heard the bags rustling and moving!!!

We thought what in the world is that? Has something got in the bag? We thought we could see a little pair of eyes peering out

I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers,

I thought its got to be a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down ...
And there it was ...







Are you ready for it after last weeks joke.....





... A Peeking Duck!!!.

 

Does that one get your approvel Rik....







old ones are the best

I didn't complain about your other ones, distasteful maybe, but a joke is a joke.

Fair doos... :like:
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:54:47 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:04:37 PM
The last i was in a Chinese restaurant it was taking ages.

So i said to the 1st Chinese person i saw "Whats with the hold up? Are you fucking the chef?"

"No" came the reply "I am Wan King the waiter"................ :chrisk: :chrisk:

I will use that one fella.... so a thumbs up from me... :like:
