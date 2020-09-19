Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Westy - red nose and massive eyebrows  (Read 1254 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: September 19, 2020, 12:20:24 PM »
Did you see the clip of the scruffy cunt on BBC NE last night?

His nose is getting both bigger and redder and whats more his eyebrows are suddenly like that Czech model that is all the rage now

Wonder if its the hormone tablets and he's finally decided to go for the gender swap?

 :ponce: <<<<eyebrows like this
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #1 on: September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: September 19, 2020, 12:25:08 PM »
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #3 on: September 19, 2020, 12:27:41 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


 :nige:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
38red
« Reply #4 on: September 19, 2020, 01:39:42 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on September 19, 2020, 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

TC is Fowler's Guide to Modern English Usage incarnate. Lids would be more representative of the board.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: September 19, 2020, 01:52:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on September 19, 2020, 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 342


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 02:02:12 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 19, 2020, 01:52:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on September 19, 2020, 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins

  Now that is funny  :like: :like:
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #7 on: September 19, 2020, 03:00:24 PM »
He's a complete embarrassment to the area . . .

Scruffy, arse creeping, shit sniveling cunt.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 414



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 19, 2020, 03:10:15 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:00:24 PM
He's a complete embarrassment to the area . . .

Scruffy, arse creeping, shit sniveling cunt.

A tiny bit harsh on TOZZA but OK.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #9 on: September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 342


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 19, 2020, 03:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

Where is the omelette pan???.............
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: September 19, 2020, 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 19, 2020, 01:52:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on September 19, 2020, 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins


Go and fuckin fall off Huntcliff ye boring cunt.



 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: September 19, 2020, 03:50:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on September 19, 2020, 01:52:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on September 19, 2020, 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins

That's actually quite funny.
 :alf:

What have you done with Clammy? If you've hurt our little fat gay prick there'll be trouble!
 :duh:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #13 on: September 19, 2020, 07:53:55 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #14 on: September 20, 2020, 12:46:53 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 19, 2020, 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #15 on: September 20, 2020, 01:35:33 AM »
I think Baddad buried the bodies.
Logged
headset
« Reply #16 on: September 20, 2020, 01:41:33 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on September 20, 2020, 01:35:33 AM
I think Baddad buried the bodies.


 monkey
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #17 on: September 20, 2020, 01:54:57 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on September 20, 2020, 01:35:33 AM
I think Baddad buried the bodies.

Where,

The back of that house in Maske 🤔😳
Logged
Posts: 591


« Reply #18 on: September 20, 2020, 02:01:34 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 20, 2020, 12:46:53 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 19, 2020, 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.





 monkey




Fuckin hell... i thought this place was all about taking the piss.

You need to tell him to his face or knock him out after that speech,,by the way I agree with all what you say unfortunately I haven't got the balls to knock him out or put him to sleep. So you've got the wrong man here...u might need Towersy for the fight game

I think in reality the is only Liddle who scrapps in real life and he hasn't knocked him out yet. The rest of us are all www.gobshites.... or we would have knocked him out by now rather than moan on the internet about him...

I think he's a queer cunt but i havent got tyhe balls to tell him to his face. So youre a bigger man than me if thats what u plan on doing ....If not youre just another shithouse like me and the rest of us who take the piss out of him from thr safety of the internet... Harsh but true......i'm afraid... :like:
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #19 on: September 20, 2020, 02:26:02 AM »
Proppa rant that headset,world cup emoji from me,keep it up kidda,an a couple of sids.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 591


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: September 20, 2020, 02:31:49 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on September 20, 2020, 02:26:02 AM
Proppa rant that headset,world cup emoji from me,keep it up kidda,an a couple of sids.



Thank You... monkey
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #21 on: September 20, 2020, 02:35:15 AM »
Quote from: headset on September 20, 2020, 02:01:34 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 20, 2020, 12:46:53 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 19, 2020, 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.





 monkey




Fuckin hell... i thought this place was all about taking the piss.

You need to tell him to his face or knock him out after that speech,,by the way I agree with all what you say unfortunately I haven't got the balls to knock him out or put him to sleep. So you've got the wrong man here...u might need Towersy for the fight game

I think in reality the is only Liddle who scrapps in real life and he hasn't knocked him out yet. The rest of us are all www.gobshites.... or we would have knocked him out by now rather than moan on the internet about him...

I think he's a queer cunt but i havent got tyhe balls to tell him to his face. So youre a bigger man than me if thats what u plan on doing ....If not youre just another shithouse like me and the rest of us who take the piss out of him from thr safety of the internet... Harsh but true......i'm afraid... :like:

It's nothing to do with being a Shithouse in the real world the bloke wouldn't pose a problem to Me besides . . .  why would I want to?

I don't wish the man no voilence or wrong like I stated above He doesn't represent people from the area or grew up in.

So you're barbed comments mean nothing.

Besides I only read this thread thinking by the title, it was one of the'Local' Band's that he'd discovered, unearthed, destined for stardom.

Hope that clears things up?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #22 on: September 20, 2020, 03:21:44 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 20, 2020, 12:46:53 AM

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.


Fuck did I do?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LeeTublin
« Reply #23 on: September 20, 2020, 05:39:45 AM »
I noticed he got asked about 5 times on the thread on FMTTM about the 1000 tickets if he had got one and if he had to queue like everyone else. He just ignored the question.  mick
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: September 20, 2020, 08:35:30 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 20, 2020, 12:46:53 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 19, 2020, 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on September 19, 2020, 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.



I know Benno.


 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
« Reply #25 on: September 20, 2020, 10:27:37 AM »
Shall i let you into a secret???.....Benno's parents are my godparents.......(thumbs up)....
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #26 on: September 20, 2020, 11:45:29 AM »
So a lot of people dislike Nichols- fair enough. But the venom shown by certain posters is way over the top. You dont use his site, you dont buy his fanzine- absolutely fair enough. You dont like his politics- he is entitled to his view.

To comment about his dress sense - what does that have to do with anything? A spokesman for the fans - he is known, who would this forum or One Boro put forward? The only person I can think of would be John Donovan.

Guys, stop the endless name calling - it is a tad immature.
Logged
OzzyPorter
« Reply #27 on: September 20, 2020, 11:55:07 AM »
I would suggest that anyone who deliberately places themselves in the public spotlight at every opportunity is more than fair game for comment. That's just how it works. 👍
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #28 on: September 20, 2020, 12:01:41 PM »
I didn't mind Rob back in the day and have no real issue with him now. It's a shame he has allowed his site to become a platform for the far left which has no tolerance for anything other than how the world is according to them. He's had his time but continues regardless of how out dated he has become.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #29 on: September 20, 2020, 12:11:37 PM »
Ozzy- could not agree more. However there is a way to challenge this without resorting to personal insults and venom some show -,isnt there?
Logged
OzzyPorter
« Reply #30 on: September 20, 2020, 12:32:39 PM »
There are other ways but I'm not going to judge people for slating him for his appearance and behaviour. He brings it all in himself with his own attitude towards others. Perhaps if he was a nicer, more tolerant individual himself then he wouldn't get so much abuse. He only has himself to blame.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #31 on: September 20, 2020, 12:53:46 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on September 20, 2020, 11:45:29 AM
So a lot of people dislike Nichols- fair enough. But the venom shown by certain posters is way over the top. You dont use his site, you dont buy his fanzine- absolutely fair enough. You dont like his politics- he is entitled to his view.

To comment about his dress sense - what does that have to do with anything? A spokesman for the fans - he is known, who would this forum or One Boro put forward? The only person I can think of would be John Donovan.

Guys, stop the endless name calling - it is a tad immature.

Big girl's blouse holgate

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Gingerpig
« Reply #32 on: September 20, 2020, 01:04:53 PM »
Westy getting shit on his own board for being asked repeatedly if him & that Yusuf  bloke got their tickets by invite etc , not a surprise when some of the Pigs feel they are more equal than others ......someone should write a book about such goings on  :alf:

Inevitable toads saying its all ok to jump/avoid a ballot .......but i feel the Rifle is asking a question or two !!!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
nekder365
« Reply #33 on: September 20, 2020, 02:22:03 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on September 20, 2020, 11:45:29 AM
So a lot of people dislike Nichols- fair enough. But the venom shown by certain posters is way over the top. You dont use his site, you dont buy his fanzine- absolutely fair enough. You dont like his politics- he is entitled to his view.

To comment about his dress sense - what does that have to do with anything? A spokesman for the fans - he is known, who would this forum or One Boro put forward? The only person I can think of would be John Donovan.

Guys, stop the endless name calling - it is a tad immature.

There are some people out there (ok me) who detest him on a personal level, his beliefs,ideaology etc dont even come into it the "guy" is a creep........
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #34 on: September 20, 2020, 08:03:04 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on September 20, 2020, 02:22:03 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on September 20, 2020, 11:45:29 AM
So a lot of people dislike Nichols- fair enough. But the venom shown by certain posters is way over the top. You dont use his site, you dont buy his fanzine- absolutely fair enough. You dont like his politics- he is entitled to his view.

To comment about his dress sense - what does that have to do with anything? A spokesman for the fans - he is known, who would this forum or One Boro put forward? The only person I can think of would be John Donovan.

Guys, stop the endless name calling - it is a tad immature.

There are some people out there (ok me) who detest him on a personal level, his beliefs,ideaology etc dont even come into it the "guy" is a creep........

He is a creep, hes obnoxious and uses the impotent shithouse trick of using his position to silence dissent

Hes a fucking car crash of a man and hes not required to be the voice of the fans
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #35 on: September 21, 2020, 08:11:17 AM »
And people go on about "white privilege" ? They clearly ran out when it was his turn for a dose.
Logged
CoB scum
Bernie
« Reply #36 on: September 21, 2020, 08:59:56 AM »
He was looking for advertisers for the physical version of Bore me last week - and he said "You will reach over 200 Boro fans".

So that shitrag is going to just 200 people now - yet he is seen as a representative of the fans 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #37 on: September 21, 2020, 10:21:30 PM »
Not a mention of FMTTM on that Fred Went show tonight. Clearly dying a death.  lost
Logged
CoB scum
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #38 on: September 21, 2020, 11:15:51 PM »
Column for the Monkey Hanger Daily has the scruffy cunt uttering these immortal words in his report of being one of the 'lucky' 1000 at the game

'The volleys of applause continued right through the pre-match and a first chance to get behind players taking the knee.'

 

No mention of how he got his ticket like...

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on September 20, 2020, 11:45:29 AM
So a lot of people dislike Nichols- fair enough. But the venom shown by certain posters is way over the top. You dont use his site, you dont buy his fanzine- absolutely fair enough. You dont like his politics- he is entitled to his view.

To comment about his dress sense - what does that have to do with anything? A spokesman for the fans - he is known, who would this forum or One Boro put forward? The only person I can think of would be John Donovan.

Guys, stop the endless name calling - it is a tad immature.


I KNOW JOHN.....HE IS A DECENT LAD   :like:

USED TO POST ON THERE AS MOWBRAYS NUMBER 4   :like:


WOULD GIVE A BETTER ACCOUNT THAN ROB   :like:
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RiversideRifle
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:16:37 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 21, 2020, 11:15:51 PM
Column for the Monkey Hanger Daily has the scruffy cunt uttering these immortal words in his report of being one of the 'lucky' 1000 at the game

'The volleys of applause continued right through the pre-match and a first chance to get behind players taking the knee.'

 

No mention of how he got his ticket like...

 :wanker:

Volleys of applause cunts were booing.next to.me he is massively over playing that
Logged
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:37:10 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on September 19, 2020, 03:00:24 PM
He's a complete embarrassment to the area . . .

Scruffy, arse creeping, shit sniveling cunt.


A possible alternative...



 :homer:  :beer:  :nige:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:59:15 PM »
Rather have the fookin skull........
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:52:40 PM »
Lids, Ive met John - only once. He sold me a ticket for Brentford away and I met him in the pub. Very, very enthusiastic fan of the Boro
Logged
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:17:07 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 21, 2020, 11:15:51 PM
Column for the Monkey Hanger Daily has the scruffy cunt uttering these immortal words in his report of being one of the 'lucky' 1000 at the game

'The volleys of applause continued right through the pre-match and a first chance to get behind players taking the knee.'

 

No mention of how he got his ticket like...

 :wanker:

And that's My though too like mentioned before on here, he's a tradgedy of a Man,

It's only when I first read about him on here realised, that I'm not alone in seeing through him, He's like the arse licker at work that will do anything to climb higher, better himself.

I remember when he was nearly crying on tv, cos he didn't get a ticket for Baník away, like he deserved on, top fan and all that.

That's what MFC think of you Fred.

Incidentally I got one, still got the letter I was sent somewhere.
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:11:05 AM »
He'll have got his ticket from the BBC/Media as a press pass.

Maggots usually get their own way
Logged
