September 20, 2020, 03:01:32 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Westy - red nose and massive eyebrows  (Read 403 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 7 504


Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 12:20:24 PM »
Did you see the clip of the scruffy cunt on BBC NE last night?

His nose is getting both bigger and redder and whats more his eyebrows are suddenly like that Czech model that is all the rage now

Wonder if its the hormone tablets and he's finally decided to go for the gender swap?

 :ponce: <<<<eyebrows like this
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
PoliteDwarf
*****
Posts: 9 566


Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM »
CoB scum
nekder365
*****
Posts: 2 285


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:25:08 PM »
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 7 504


Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:27:41 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
38red
*****
Posts: 441


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:39:42 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

TC is Fowler's Guide to Modern English Usage incarnate. Lids would be more representative of the board.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 15 374



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Posts: 2 285


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:02:12 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins

  Now that is funny  :like: :like:
Atomic Dog
***
Posts: 148


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 PM »
He's a complete embarrassment to the area . . .

Scruffy, arse creeping, shit sniveling cunt.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 15 374



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:10:15 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 03:00:24 PM
He's a complete embarrassment to the area . . .

Scruffy, arse creeping, shit sniveling cunt.

A tiny bit harsh on TOZZA but OK.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Atomic Dog
***
Posts: 148


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍
nekder365
*****
Posts: 2 285


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:31:53 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

Where is the omelette pan???.............
Johnny Thunder
*****
Posts: 12 910


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins


Go and fuckin fall off Huntcliff ye boring cunt.



 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Posts: 7 726


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:50:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 01:52:53 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:25:08 PM
Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....

The first interview with TOZZA...

Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane.  Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"

"Good morning.  Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of".  I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78.  Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...

Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"


 klins

That's actually quite funny.
 :alf:

What have you done with Clammy? If you've hurt our little fat gay prick there'll be trouble!
 :duh:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Posts: 7 504


Pack o cunts


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:53:55 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Atomic Dog
***
Posts: 148


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:46:53 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.
Skinz
*****
Posts: 2 474


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:35:33 AM »
I think Baddad buried the bodies.
headset
*****
Posts: 591


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:41:33 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:35:33 AM
I think Baddad buried the bodies.


 monkey
Atomic Dog
***
Posts: 148


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:54:57 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:35:33 AM
I think Baddad buried the bodies.

Where,

The back of that house in Maske 🤔😳
headset
*****
Posts: 591


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:01:34 AM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 12:46:53 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.





 monkey




Fuckin hell... i thought this place was all about taking the piss.

You need to tell him to his face or knock him out after that speech,,by the way I agree with all what you say unfortunately I haven't got the balls to knock him out or put him to sleep. So you've got the wrong man here...u might need Towersy for the fight game

I think in reality the is only Liddle who scrapps in real life and he hasn't knocked him out yet. The rest of us are all www.gobshites.... or we would have knocked him out by now rather than moan on the internet about him...

I think he's a queer cunt but i havent got tyhe balls to tell him to his face. So youre a bigger man than me if thats what u plan on doing ....If not youre just another shithouse like me and the rest of us who take the piss out of him from thr safety of the internet... Harsh but true......i'm afraid... :like:
Bob_Ender
*****
Posts: 565


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:26:02 AM »
Proppa rant that headset,world cup emoji from me,keep it up kidda,an a couple of sids.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 591


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:31:49 AM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 02:26:02 AM
Proppa rant that headset,world cup emoji from me,keep it up kidda,an a couple of sids.



Thank You... monkey
Atomic Dog
***
Posts: 148


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:35:15 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 02:01:34 AM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Today at 12:46:53 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 07:53:55 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 03:26:50 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 12:21:56 PM


Smartest I've ever seen Him 👍

That suit is actually for the protection of the general public and not for him



😂😆

He's just not a representative of an average person of this town.

Like his arse crawling mate's, just a yes Man

I'm all for a good character, with some craic, but he has none whatsoever, just fawns over everything & one.

You've only got to look to the national media to see it's like bring out the Northern idoit.

That Clem, Mark Benton and. Mrs Punch (that ugly cunt, Steph or whatever they call her)

Talking about Parmo's and all the other shit.

It's funny how as they all grew up here, no-one seems to know or remember them.





 monkey




Fuckin hell... i thought this place was all about taking the piss.

You need to tell him to his face or knock him out after that speech,,by the way I agree with all what you say unfortunately I haven't got the balls to knock him out or put him to sleep. So you've got the wrong man here...u might need Towersy for the fight game

I think in reality the is only Liddle who scrapps in real life and he hasn't knocked him out yet. The rest of us are all www.gobshites.... or we would have knocked him out by now rather than moan on the internet about him...

I think he's a queer cunt but i havent got tyhe balls to tell him to his face. So youre a bigger man than me if thats what u plan on doing ....If not youre just another shithouse like me and the rest of us who take the piss out of him from thr safety of the internet... Harsh but true......i'm afraid... :like:

It's nothing to do with being a Shithouse in the real world the bloke wouldn't pose a problem to Me besides . . .  why would I want to?

I don't wish the man no voilence or wrong like I stated above He doesn't represent people from the area or grew up in.

So you're barbed comments mean nothing.

Besides I only read this thread thinking by the title, it was one of the'Local' Band's that he'd discovered, unearthed, destined for stardom.

Hope that clears things up?
