Whats the chances of the BBC (NE) having 1 of us one as well? We all support the Boro on here his rag aint the only option for Boro fans.....Who shall we put forward??.........TerryC for me....
The first interview with TOZZA...
Radio Interviewer: "Good morning Mr Cochrane. Regarding Boro's loss last week, what do you think Neil Warnock's tactics should've been?"
"Good morning. Before we begin, please let me check that when you say "should've" you meant the contraction of "should have" and not, what is becoming far too commonly used these days, "should of". I remember discussing this worrisome trend with my fag chum, Lucien Fortescue-Thunder, when boarding at St Tiggywinkles Prep School for Mummies' Precious Little Sausages back in Hilary term '78. Oh how we would chortle at the grammatically bereft while we toasted our muffins and enjoyed our turnip surprises"...
Radio Interviewer - whispering to the producer: "For fucks sake.... can we get that scruffy omelette bloke back asap?"