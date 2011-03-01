CLEM FANDANGO

I can't wait for Morrissey to cover this.











[Intro: Cardi B, Al "T" McLaran & Megan Thee Stallion]

Whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house (Hol' up)

I said certified freak, seven days a week

Wet-ass pussy, make that pullout game weak, woo (Ah)



[Chorus: Cardi B]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy



[Verse 1: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]

Beat it up, nigga, catch a charge

Extra large and extra hard

Put this pussy right in your face

Swipe your nose like a credit card

Hop on top, I wanna ride

I do a kegel while it's inside

Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes

This pussy is wet, come take a dive

Tie me up like I'm surprised

Let's roleplay, I'll wear a disguise

I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage

Make it cream, make me scream

Out in public, make a scene

I don't cook, I don't clean

But let me tell you how I got this ring (Ayy, ayy)



[Verse 2: Megan Thee Stallion]

Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me (Yeah)

Quick, jump out 'fore you let it get inside of me (Yeah)

I tell him where to put it, never tell him where I'm 'bout to be (Huh)

I'll run down on him 'fore I have a nigga runnin' me (Pow, pow, pow)

Talk your shit, bite your lip (Yeah)

Ask for a car while you ride that dick (While you ride that dick)

You really ain't never gotta fuck him for a thang (Yeah)

He already made his mind up 'fore he came (Ayy, ah)

Now get your boots and your coat for this wet-ass pussy (Ah, ah, ah)

He bought a phone just for pictures of this wet-ass pussy (Click, click, click)

Pay my tuition just to kiss me on this wet-ass pussy (Mwah, mwah, mwah)

Now make it rain if you wanna see some wet-ass pussy (Yeah, yeah)



[Verse 3: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion]

Look, I need a hard hitter, need a deep stroker

Need a Henny drinker, need a weed smoker

Not a garter snake, I need a king cobra

With a hook in it, hope it lean over

He got some money, then that's where I'm headed

Pussy A1 just like his credit

He got a beard, well, I'm tryna wet it

I let him taste it, now he diabetic

I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp

I wanna gag, I wanna choke

I want you to touch that lil' dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat

My head game is fire, punani Dasani

It's goin' in dry and it's comin' out soggy

I ride on that thing like the cops is behind me (Yeah, ah)

I spit on his mic and now he tryna sign me, woo



[Verse 4: Megan Thee Stallion]

Your honor, I'm a freak bitch, handcuffs, leashes

Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheatin'

Put him on his knees, give him somethin' to believe in

Never lost a fight, but I'm lookin' for a beatin' (Ah)

In the food chain, I'm the one that eat ya

If he ate my ass, he's a bottom-feeder

Big D stand for big demeanor

I could make ya bust before I ever meet ya

If it don't hang, then he can't bang

You can't hurt my feelings, but I like pain

If he fuck me and ask "Whose is it?"

When I ride the dick, I'ma spell my name, ah



[Chorus: Cardi B]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you fuckin' with some wet-ass pussy

Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-ass pussy

Give me everything you got for this wet-ass pussy

Now from the top, make it drop, that's some wet-ass pussy

Now get a bucket and a mop, that's some wet-ass pussy

I'm talkin' wap, wap, wap, that's some wet-ass pussy

Macaroni in a pot, that's some wet-ass pussy, huh



[Outro: Al "T" McLaran]

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

There's some whores in this house

