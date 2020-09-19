Welcome,
September 19, 2020, 11:45:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
No 1 in the UK
Author
Topic: No 1 in the UK (Read 45 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 266
No 1 in the UK
Today
at 11:15:07 AM »
Good morning,
Just wondering if you chaps have heard the latest uk number single?
WAP. _ cardi b.
Interested to know your thoughts.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 115
Re: No 1 in the UK
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:22:14 AM »
Kids are the only ones buying music and they have no taste what so ever and historically never have.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Posts: 9 884
UTB
Re: No 1 in the UK
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:30:50 AM »
Couldn't tell you what was number one since 1999
