September 19, 2020, 08:35:13 PM
Author Topic: Just heading over to the cross
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 10:43:05 AM »
Anyone for a swift one?
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:14 AM »
Go for a piss and ask the little lad  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:43 PM »
Im in there now with Tiger
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:55:49 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 02:42:43 PM
Im in there now with Tiger

Me too.
Minge
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:14:22 PM »
And me  :like:
LeeTublin
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:41:48 PM »
Wheres Lids ? 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:55:04 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 06:41:48 PM
Wheres Lids ? 

In Tiger.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:02:30 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 06:41:48 PM
Wheres Lids ? 

He's in the cellar trying to fit a satsuma up each nostril.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:08:50 PM »
CoB scum
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:10:17 PM »
 charles top gif  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:10:35 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:08:50 PM


 rava
Pile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:10:52 PM »
Haha, classic.  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:25:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 07:08:50 PM


  jc
RiversideRifle
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:40:36 PM »
A lot of disappointed man United fans in the cross right now fucking turncoat cunts get what they deserve crying into their beers :alf:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:16:17 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:02:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 06:41:48 PM
Wheres Lids ? 

He's in the cellar trying to fit a satsuma up each nostril.

Fuck you , you fucking cunt
Tory Cunt
