September 19, 2020, 08:35:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Just heading over to the cross
Author
Topic: Just heading over to the cross (Read 342 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 835
Just heading over to the cross
«
on:
Today
at 10:43:05 AM »
Anyone for a swift one?
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 635
Superstar
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:48:14 AM »
Go for a piss and ask the little lad
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 033
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:42:43 PM »
Im in there now with Tiger
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 298
Bugger.
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:55:49 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 02:42:43 PM
Im in there now with Tiger
Me too.
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 635
Superstar
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:14:22 PM »
And me
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 109
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:41:48 PM »
Wheres Lids ?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 374
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:55:04 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 06:41:48 PM
Wheres Lids ?
In Tiger.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 298
Bugger.
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:02:30 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 06:41:48 PM
Wheres Lids ?
He's in the cellar trying to fit a satsuma up each nostril.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 566
Not big and not clever
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:08:50 PM »
CoB scum
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 595
TRUMP 2020
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:10:17 PM »
top gif
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 895
UTB
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:10:35 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 07:08:50 PM
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 853
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:10:52 PM »
Haha, classic.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 374
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:25:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 07:08:50 PM
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 835
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:40:36 PM »
A lot of disappointed man United fans in the cross right now
fucking turncoat cunts get what they deserve crying into their beers
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 033
Re: Just heading over to the cross
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:16:17 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 07:02:30 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 06:41:48 PM
Wheres Lids ?
He's in the cellar trying to fit a satsuma up each nostril.
Fuck you , you fucking cunt
Tory Cunt
