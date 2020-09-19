Welcome,
September 19, 2020, 11:45:46 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TM Making
Author
Topic: TM Making (Read 129 times)
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 256
TM Making
«
on:
Today
at 01:03:38 AM »
a right twat of himself over the road,
Steboro
Posts: 3 442
Re: TM Making
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:50:30 AM »
Thunder is MOB.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 908
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: TM Making
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:15:00 AM »
RedSteel
Posts: 9 884
UTB
Re: TM Making
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:29:52 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 10:50:30 AM
Thunder is MOB.
Never seen that coming!!!
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 908
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: TM Making
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:31:14 AM »
What the fuck has been posted like?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 884
UTB
Re: TM Making
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:33:12 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:31:14 AM
What the fuck has been posted like?
Dunno but someone said you're a Monster so it must be true.
Steboro
Posts: 3 442
Re: TM Making
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:33:21 AM »
Its been deleted but somebody called Nobby Barns said that you were MOB.
