September 19, 2020, 12:41:46 AM
Is there a louder knock known to man?
Clive Road
Easy now


Yesterday at 11:29:32 PM
Twice in a week the Amazon bloke woke me up (on night shifts), even in the loft room.

This fucker has it down to a T: he starts with a triple ring if the bell, followed closely by a quadruple thump to the door with the back of his hand. He then leaves approximately 2.3 seconds and then he repeats. If Im still not there he brings the letter box into play with a few hefty slaps.

To his credit, I never miss a parcel 😀
Up yours
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 026


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM
Let him in the back door then.
Tory Cunt
Clive Road
Easy now


Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:25 AM
 :ali:
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM
Let him in the back door then.

Because the back door is also locked.

Do leave your back door open, ready for a delivery gadge to enter if required?
Up yours
Skinz
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:28 AM
Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 11:29:32 PM
Twice in a week the Amazon bloke woke me up (on night shifts), even in the loft room.

This fucker has it down to a T: he starts with a triple ring if the bell, followed closely by a quadruple thump to the door with the back of his hand. He then leaves approximately 2.3 seconds and then he repeats. If Im still not there he brings the letter box into play with a few hefty slaps.

To his credit, I never miss a parcel 😀

Normally alright but you get the odd one where you think the police are at your door. Most are Asian and they hate dogs(and cats). They leave shit, knock and run.

Heres our dog



 :alastair: charles
