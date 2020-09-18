monkeyman

Posts: 11 056 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #3 on: September 18, 2020, 10:28:41 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 18, 2020, 10:09:26 PM https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment



As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt

FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT AND GET OVER IT

FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT AND GET OVER IT

I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS STILL HAPPENING IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL FUCKING MANAGERS AND PLAYERS ARE FUCKING UNDER ORDERS BY THE GOVERMENT I RECKON AND THE F.A BANG AVERAGE PLAYER WANTING TO MAKE HIMSELF KNOWN.

Don pepe

Posts: 794 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #4 on: September 18, 2020, 10:39:02 PM » How long do the daft cunts want it to go in for? Theyre just using it as another stick to beat people with now. All they do is move the goalposts continually to sustain the divide. Its tiresome and has nothing to do with equality at all.



Well played QPR Logged

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 12 281Once in every lifetime Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #5 on: September 18, 2020, 10:42:08 PM » QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.



Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 368 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:34:24 AM » Well done QPR - my second team now.



Show me all the evidence to justify this nonsense and if it is not based on utter shite I would be happy for players to take the knee - I'll even join them. Logged

Micksgrill

Posts: 975 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:39:09 AM » Do those fuckers in the FA drop on their knees when they walk into their offices at Lancaster gate and raise their left arm. Probably not, so why the fuck should players do the same. Hypocrite fuckers who are happy to take the big money, but supporting a marxist movement. Embarrassing. Your average coloured person just gets on with their life in this country without racism round every corner. But if media keep going on about privilege, racism, people end up believing it Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 308 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:59:07 PM » Go on Bob Bitch answer Bobup?? You fucking snowflake Its people like you that will drag this country to hell "bowing" to all this BLM crap.You wont be happy till they take over. And do you think people like you will be accepted by BLM etc? ?? Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 308 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:02:58 AM » Are you saying Bobbitch that everything in the uk is hunky dory and that a division has not been created by kowtowing to nothing short of domestic terrorism? I am all for free speech and resonable disscussion but your foolish to think that a "different" opinion to the beliefs etc of BLM are even allowed currently.

I think it was Skinz who said the second you voice a difference of views you are branded a Nazi RWNJ.

I refuse to listen to soapbox "celebs", Hamilton,Joshua,Boyega et al preaching how hard it is to say "my life matters" from their millionaire mansions and the trappings of their lifestyles.

And in the case of that turncoat Hamilton he is the fucking worst he has never had to suffer any of the issues that BLM mention he just jumped on the bandwagon to keep himself "current" Logged

sockets



M A G APosts: 1 599TRUMP 2020 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:17:35 AM » Or else











Watch :







Fascists threatening people who don't obey ..





Fascists charging around the streets calling innocent people Fascists if they don't say what they want em to say





Thick scum don't even seen the irony in it all





Any one kneeling for this shite needs a good kicking



Say fucking Black Lives Matter

Or else

Watch : http://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1307607516184895488?s=20

Fascists threatening people who don't obey ..

Fascists charging around the streets calling innocent people Fascists if they don't say what they want em to say

Thick scum don't even seen the irony in it all

Any one kneeling for this shite needs a good kicking

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 137 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:20:55 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:02:58 AM Are you saying Bobbitch that everything in the uk is hunky dory and that a division has not been created by kowtowing to nothing short of domestic terrorism? I am all for free speech and resonable disscussion but your foolish to think that a "different" opinion to the beliefs etc of BLM are even allowed currently.

And in the case of that turncoat Hamilton he is the fucking worst he has never had to suffer any of the issues that BLM mention he just jumped on the bandwagon to keep himself "current"



I absolutely agree with a lot of that. I claim greatness for hating Hamilton long before this current caper btw



What I fucking utterly loathe is any header telling me what I think; that if you vote Labour you are happy with unfettered immigration, that you dont realise that Blm gets hijacked by real fucking badlads etc etc etc. So many etc I cant even begin to think about it.



I absolutely agree with a lot of that. I claim greatness for hating Hamilton long before this current caper btw

What I fucking utterly loathe is any header telling me what I think; that if you vote Labour you are happy with unfettered immigration, that you dont realise that Blm gets hijacked by real fucking badlads etc etc etc. So many etc I cant even begin to think about it.

Only rwnjs see these problems, you know. Yeah, fuck off.. ohhhhh dear, here comes sockets, another voice of reason.

nekder365

Posts: 2 308 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #29 on: Today at 11:35:45 AM » What would you have done in the instance Crocky posted if you were the people in the car Bob? Me personally? My actions would have had nothing to do with BLM or such like it would be the fact that i felt threatened and bullied and im afraid i would have gone down swinging a wheel brace...I will agree that to a certain extent i do believe BLM was hijacked by "things" with a more sinister reason... Logged

sockets



TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 599TRUMP 2020 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #30 on: Today at 11:37:55 AM »



He will be down on one knee when ever the opportunity presents itself and he will do it happily



Take no notice of Bob what so everHe will be down on one knee when ever the opportunity presents itself and he will do it happily Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 867 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #31 on: Today at 01:41:23 PM » To be fair to Bob, hes stated he doesnt agree with what the BLM protest has turned into. Hes correct in highlighting that saying anyone who gets down one knee deserves a kicking is equally as daft as saying those who dont deserve to be threatened.



I think most people defend free speech, part of that allows daft cunts like Joshua and Hamilton to spout their shite. What levelheaded people should do is ignore what they say and dont fund them or the platforms they use. Likewise, you can use your right to free speech and write to their sponsors. In the case of Joshua, you could contact the police to report his racist (illegal) behaviour when he said dont spend your money on white-owned businesses because thats against the law.



Just to make things clear, Im not a leftist nor do I support the BLM in any way. This isnt a racist country and I think if people want to embrace global political issues, they should fuck off elsewhere in the world and live in happiness or protest it where its occurring.

History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

nekder365

Posts: 2 308 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #32 on: Today at 02:14:59 PM » I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not..... Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 867 Re: QPR - something good at that club « Reply #33 on: Today at 02:28:14 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:59 PM I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not.....

Thats true. Crocky is a good poster, whos honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. Him and Bob share the same view in the sense that the BLM protest is shit, maybe theyll realise now?



Thats true. Crocky is a good poster, whos honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. Him and Bob share the same view in the sense that the BLM protest is shit, maybe theyll realise now?

I tell you what is strange, when I type BLM into my phone I get the option to insert a black fist as an alternative. Apple can go and fuck itself.