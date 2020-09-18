Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: QPR - something good at that club  (Read 692 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 125


« on: September 18, 2020, 10:09:26 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
Posts: 4 117


« Reply #1 on: September 18, 2020, 10:18:42 PM »
👏👏👏  :like:
Skinz
Posts: 2 474


« Reply #2 on: September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM »
 :like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 
monkeyman
Posts: 11 056


« Reply #3 on: September 18, 2020, 10:28:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 18, 2020, 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
BANG AVERAGE PLAYER WANTING TO MAKE HIMSELF KNOWN.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT AND GET OVER IT
I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS STILL HAPPENING IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL FUCKING MANAGERS AND PLAYERS ARE FUCKING UNDER ORDERS BY THE GOVERMENT I RECKON AND THE F.A
Don pepe
Posts: 794


« Reply #4 on: September 18, 2020, 10:39:02 PM »
How long do the daft cunts want it to go in for? Theyre just using it as another stick to beat people with now. All they do is move the goalposts continually to sustain the divide. Its tiresome and has nothing to do with equality at all.

Well played QPR
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 281


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: September 18, 2020, 10:42:08 PM »
QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.

Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Mickgaz
Posts: 130


« Reply #6 on: September 18, 2020, 10:50:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 18, 2020, 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
The start of it all falling apart nice to see well done all
Skinz
Posts: 2 474


« Reply #7 on: September 18, 2020, 10:54:29 PM »
It almost got to a point that you were a raving Nazi if you didn't openly support this shite. That's how close they got.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 368



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:34:24 AM »
Well done QPR - my second team now.

Show me all the evidence to justify this nonsense and if it is not based on utter shite I would be happy for players to take the knee - I'll even join them.
Micksgrill
Posts: 975


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:39:09 AM »
Do those fuckers in the FA drop on their knees when they walk into their offices at Lancaster gate and raise their left arm.  Probably not, so why the fuck should players do the same.  Hypocrite fuckers who are happy to take the big money, but supporting a marxist movement. Embarrassing. Your average coloured person just gets on with their life in this country without racism round every corner.  But if media keep going on about privilege, racism, people end up believing it
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 583


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:53:40 AM »
Thank God one club has the balls to drop this kneeling shite. Come on Boro do the right thing for once.
nekder365
Posts: 2 308


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:07:11 PM »
Most of our squad struggle to fucking get back up after taking a knee....Redknapp jr and sicknote Anderton would never have been able to play............
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 125


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

And how would you feel if all the players were doing Nazi salutes? You fucking idiot.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 379



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

I really didn't need that peek into your private goings on.

 klins
nekder365
Posts: 2 308


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:59:07 PM »
Go on Bob Bitch answer Bobup?? You fucking snowflake Its people like you that will drag this country to hell "bowing" to all this BLM crap.You wont be happy till they take over. And do you think people like you will be accepted by BLM etc? ?? :unlike:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 074


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:59:58 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 01:54:03 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

I really didn't need that peek into your private goings on.

 klins


 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 368



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:28:16 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

If I could not give a fuck about a subject I probably would not read and certainly not comment on the thread in question
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:05:26 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:48:21 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

And how would you feel if all the players were doing Nazi salutes? You fucking idiot.

Fucking hell, yes!!! Youre right! I agree with you got the first time, because that would be exactly the same!! I am saved. Jesus.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:11:04 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:28:16 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

If I could not give a fuck about a subject I probably would not read and certainly not comment on the thread in question

I was responding to Skinzs opinion-presented-as-fact that I quoted. Please can I have your clever arsed shitkicker permission to do that?

NekderIts people like you - ha! Really? Try Do you know whats wrong with this country, thats a goodn as well.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 368



« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:20:29 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:11:04 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:28:16 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:43:16 PM
Quote from: Skinz on September 18, 2020, 10:23:57 PM
:like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 

I couldnt give much of a fuck, though I see the right wing are spurting like an excited dog over it 

If I could not give a fuck about a subject I probably would not read and certainly not comment on the thread in question

I was responding to Skinzs opinion-presented-as-fact that I quoted. Please can I have your clever arsed shitkicker permission to do that?

NekderIts people like you - ha! Really? Try Do you know whats wrong with this country, thats a goodn as well.

You have commented twice showing you actually do give a fuck and possibly frothing  :alf:

Shit kicker?  monkey froth froth froth
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:05:47 AM »
 souey  :nige: :nige: Fuck me. At least youve got me laughing
nekder365
Posts: 2 308


« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:02:58 AM »
Are you saying Bobbitch that everything in the uk is hunky dory and that a division has not been created by kowtowing to nothing short of domestic terrorism? I am all for free speech and resonable disscussion but your foolish to think that a "different" opinion to the beliefs etc of BLM are even allowed currently.
I think it was Skinz who said the second you voice a difference of views you are branded a Nazi RWNJ.
I refuse to listen to soapbox "celebs", Hamilton,Joshua,Boyega et al preaching how hard it is to say "my life matters" from their millionaire mansions and the trappings of their lifestyles.
And in the case of that turncoat Hamilton he is the fucking worst he has never had to suffer any of the issues that BLM mention he just jumped on the bandwagon to keep himself "current"
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 599


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:17:35 AM »
Say fucking Black Lives Matter     Or else 





Watch : http://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1307607516184895488?s=20



Fascists threatening people who don't obey ..


Fascists charging around the streets calling innocent people Fascists if they don't say what they want em to say  :wanker:


Thick scum don't even seen the irony in it all


Any one kneeling for this shite needs a good kicking  :wanker:

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:20:55 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:02:58 AM
Are you saying Bobbitch that everything in the uk is hunky dory and that a division has not been created by kowtowing to nothing short of domestic terrorism? I am all for free speech and resonable disscussion but your foolish to think that a "different" opinion to the beliefs etc of BLM are even allowed currently.
I think it was Skinz who said the second you voice a difference of views you are branded a Nazi RWNJ.
I refuse to listen to soapbox "celebs", Hamilton,Joshua,Boyega et al preaching how hard it is to say "my life matters" from their millionaire mansions and the trappings of their lifestyles.
And in the case of that turncoat Hamilton he is the fucking worst he has never had to suffer any of the issues that BLM mention he just jumped on the bandwagon to keep himself "current"

I absolutely agree with a lot of that. I claim greatness for hating Hamilton long before this current caper btw

What I fucking utterly loathe is any header telling me what I think; that if you vote Labour you are happy with unfettered immigration, that you dont realise that Blm gets hijacked by real fucking badlads etc etc etc. So many etc I cant even begin to think about it.

Only rwnjs see these problems, you know. Yeah, fuck off.. ohhhhh dear, here comes sockets, another voice of reason.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:24:18 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:17:35 AM
Say fucking Black Lives Matter     Or else 





Watch : http://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1307607516184895488?s=20



Fascists threatening people who don't obey ..


Fascists charging around the streets calling innocent people Fascists if they don't say what they want em to say  :wanker:


Thick scum don't even seen the irony in it all


Any one kneeling for this shite needs a good kicking  :wanker:

 

A wonderfully ironic final line in such a post.  :alf: :alf: A thing of beauty
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 599


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:25:54 AM »
Down on one knee you cowardly sack of shite 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:30:40 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:25:54 AM
Down on one knee you cowardly sack of shite 

I applaud you for making my point, you dozy cunt  :duh: :duh: :duh:
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 599


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:34:28 AM »
You have no point you defend these cunts
nekder365
Posts: 2 308


« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:35:45 AM »
What would you have done in the instance Crocky posted if you were the people in the car Bob? Me personally? My actions would have had nothing to do with BLM or such like it would be the fact that i felt threatened and bullied and im afraid i would have gone down swinging a wheel brace...I will agree that to a certain extent i do believe BLM was hijacked by "things" with a more sinister reason...
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 599


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:37:55 AM »
Take no notice of Bob what so ever  :unlike:

He will be down on one knee when ever the opportunity presents itself and he will do it happily

Pile
Posts: 40 867



« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:41:23 PM »
To be fair to Bob, hes stated he doesnt agree with what the BLM protest has turned into. Hes correct in highlighting that saying anyone who gets down one knee deserves a kicking is equally as daft as saying those who dont deserve to be threatened.

I think most people defend free speech, part of that allows daft cunts like Joshua and Hamilton to spout their shite. What levelheaded people should do is ignore what they say and dont fund them or the platforms they use. Likewise, you can use your right to free speech and write to their sponsors. In the case of Joshua, you could contact the police to report his racist (illegal) behaviour when he said dont spend your money on white-owned businesses because thats against the law.

Just to make things clear, Im not a leftist nor do I support the BLM in any way. This isnt a racist country and I think if people want to embrace global political issues, they should fuck off elsewhere in the world and live in happiness or protest it where its occurring.
nekder365
Posts: 2 308


« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:14:59 PM »
I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not..... 
Pile
Posts: 40 867



« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:28:14 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:59 PM
I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not..... 
Thats true. Crocky is a good poster, whos honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. Him and Bob share the same view in the sense that the BLM protest is shit, maybe theyll realise now?

I tell you what is strange, when I type BLM into my phone I get the option to insert a black fist as an alternative. Apple can go and fuck itself.
nekder365
Posts: 2 308


« Reply #34 on: Today at 02:29:07 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:28:14 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:59 PM
I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not..... 
Thats true. Crocky is a good poster, whos honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. Him and Bob share the same view in the sense that the BLM protest is shit, maybe theyll realise now?

I tell you what is strange, when I type BLM into my phone I get the option to insert a black fist as an alternative. Apple can go and fuck itself.
In the bin fella........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:37:06 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:28:14 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:59 PM
I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not..... 
Thats true. Crocky is a good poster, whos honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. Him and Bob share the same view in the sense that the BLM protest is shit, maybe theyll realise now?

I tell you what is strange, when I type BLM into my phone I get the option to insert a black fist as an alternative. Apple can go and fuck itself.

When you say fist.......
Pile
Posts: 40 867



« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:38:57 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:37:06 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:28:14 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:14:59 PM
I have to say i liked reading your reply Pile and enjoyed a thread that i think some valid points were raised. And regarding Crocky's points at least he "says" what he thinks regardless whether you agree or not..... 
Thats true. Crocky is a good poster, whos honest and wears his heart on his sleeve. Him and Bob share the same view in the sense that the BLM protest is shit, maybe theyll realise now?

I tell you what is strange, when I type BLM into my phone I get the option to insert a black fist as an alternative. Apple can go and fuck itself.

When you say fist.......
Yeah, on a four foot long pole.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 137



« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:01:36 PM »
With a small p?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 379



« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:26:36 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 02:28:14 PM
I get the option to insert a black fist as an alternative.

We've all been there.

 mick
