September 19, 2020, 09:44:10 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: QPR - something good at that club  (Read 239 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 PM »
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
ccole
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 PM »
👏👏👏  :like:
Skinz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 PM »
 :like:

The far left highjackers will be frothing now. To almost Gammon levels 
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
BANG AVERAGE PLAYER WANTING TO MAKE HIMSELF KNOWN.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT AND GET OVER IT
I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS STILL HAPPENING IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL FUCKING MANAGERS AND PLAYERS ARE FUCKING UNDER ORDERS BY THE GOVERMENT I RECKON AND THE F.A
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 PM »
How long do the daft cunts want it to go in for? Theyre just using it as another stick to beat people with now. All they do is move the goalposts continually to sustain the divide. Its tiresome and has nothing to do with equality at all.

Well played QPR
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 PM »
QPR and Coventry managers having to explain why they didn't do it.

Fuck the black lives matter brigade, they've had their 5 minutes of fame.
Mickgaz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:50:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:09:26 PM
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12075555/coventry-and-qpr-opt-to-not-take-a-knee-jobi-mcanuff-expresses-disappointment

As for the none entity that is Jobi McAnuff - jog on you no mark cunt  :wanker:
The start of it all falling apart nice to see well done all
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 PM »
It almost got to a point that you were a raving Nazi if you didn't openly support this shite. That's how close they got.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:34:24 AM »
Well done QPR - my second team now.

Show me all the evidence to justify this nonsense and if it is not based on utter shite I would be happy for players to take the knee - I'll even join them.
Micksgrill
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:39:09 AM »
Do those fuckers in the FA drop on their knees when they walk into their offices at Lancaster gate and raise their left arm.  Probably not, so why the fuck should players do the same.  Hypocrite fuckers who are happy to take the big money, but supporting a marxist movement. Embarrassing. Your average coloured person just gets on with their life in this country without racism round every corner.  But if media keep going on about privilege, racism, people end up believing it
